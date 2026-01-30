AI world model now available for Ultra users in U.S.

In August, we previewed Genie 3, a general-purpose world model capable of generating diverse, interactive environments. Even in this early form, trusted testers were able to create an impressive range of fascinating worlds and experiences, and uncovered entirely new ways to use it. The next step is to broaden access through a dedicated, interactive prototype focused on immersive world creation.
Starting today, we’re rolling out access to Project Genie for Google AI Ultra subscribers in the U.S (18+). This experimental research prototype lets users create, explore and remix their own interactive worlds.
How we’re advancing world models
A world model simulates the dynamics of an environment, predicting how they evolve and how actions affect them. While Google DeepMind has a history of agents for specific environments like Chess or Go, building AGI requires systems that navigate the diversity of the real world.
To meet this challenge and support our AGI mission, we developed Genie 3. Unlike explorable experiences in static 3D snapshots, Genie 3 generates the path ahead in real time as you move and interact with the world. It simulates physics and interactions for dynamic worlds, while its breakthrough consistency enables the simulation of any real-world scenario — from robotics and modelling animation and fiction, to exploring locations and historical settings.
Building on our model research with trusted testers from across industries and domains, we are taking the next step with an experimental research prototype: Project Genie.
How Project Genie works
Project Genie is a prototype web app powered by Genie 3, Nano Banana Pro and Gemini, which allows users to experiment with the immersive experiences of our world model firsthand. The experience is centred on three core capabilities: