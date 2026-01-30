station icon


Kylie and Jason Kelce have been in love for years, but we finally know which one took the leap of faith and expressed their love first.

On a recent episode of Kylie’s podcast, “Not Gonna Lie,” she informed listeners who was first to say those three important words. “It was definitely me. I said it first,” she said. But just because Kylie said the words first doesn’t mean it wasn’t mutual. “We played chicken there for a little bit about it, and then I just said it,” she revealed.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce attend Chris Stapleton’s Performance Live From The Fillmore New Orleans for SiriusXM and Pandora on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Although Kylie says she remembers the moment clearly, she opted not elaborate. “I do remember when it happened. I’m not going to share details because, well, I don’t want to,” she told her listeners.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Kylie Kelce attends 2023 Night of Too Many Stars benefiting NEXT for AUTISM at Beacon Theatre on December 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

While Kylie’s keeping this part of her and Jason’s love story private, she’s previously opened up about some embarrassing moments, including their first date. The power couple met in 2015 after matching on Tinder. For Jason, meeting Kylie was “very much like love at first sight,” he confessed in the Amazon Prime documentary “Kelce.” For Kylie, the date wasn’t quite so romantic. “Forty-five minutes later, he fell asleep at the bar, like just, out, like asleep, asleep,” she said of their first encounter.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 08: (L-R) Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce attend Thursday Night Football Presents The World Premiere of "Kelce" on September 08, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Luckily, when Jason asked for a second chance, Kylie agreed. Three years later, they got married, and today, the couple has four kids together.

