How to watch UC Riverside Highlanders vs. Long Beach State Beach: Live stream info, TV channel, game time

The Long Beach State Beach (8-13, 4-5 Big West) take on the UC Riverside Highlanders (7-14, 2-7 Big West) at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday in Big West play. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
In its most recent game, Long Beach State lost at home to UCSB, 74-71. Its top scorers were Petar Majstorovic (21 PTS, 2 STL, 63.64 FG%) and Isaiah Lewis (16 PTS, 100.00 FG%, 2-2 from 3PT). In its most recent game, UC Riverside fell to UC Davis 74-66 on the road, with Marqui Worthy (18 PTS, 8 REB, 50.00 FG%, 2-3 from 3PT) and Andrew Henderson (16 PTS, 30.00 FG%, 4-15 from 3PT) leading the way.
Here’s everything you need to get ready for Thursday’s college hoops game.
Check out: USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
UC Riverside vs. Long Beach State: How to watch on TV or live stream
- Game day: Thursday, January 29, 2026
- Game time: 10 p.m. ET
- Location: Riverside, California
- Arena: SRC Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+ – Watch NOW
Watch college basketball on ESPN+!
Beach vs. Highlanders odds and spread
- Spread Favorite: Beach (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Long Beach State (-145), UC Riverside (+120)
- Total: 145.5 points
College basketball odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds updated Thursday at 3:37 p.m. ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.
Watch college basketball on ESPN+!