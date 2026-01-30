Thunder’s Jaylin Williams: Returns Tuesday

site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: thunders-jaylin-williams-returns-tuesday-516042 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
By
RotoWire Staff
Jan 27, 2026
at
10:05 pm ET
•
1 min read
Williams (undisclosed) returned to Tuesday’s game against the Pelicans with 7:09 remaining in the fourth quarter, per the broadcast.
Williams exited to the locker room with a noticeable limp late in the third quarter, but he’s since been cleared to return to action.
More News
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories