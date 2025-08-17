Chelsea are still looking to complete a number of player sales before the transfer window comes to a close, and one individual could be in line for a move to a club they have already done business with this summer.

The Blues were involved in lengthy negotiations over the signing of Jorrel Hato from Ajax, with them eventually adding the youngster to their ranks ahead of the new season.

Hato has been signed to provide cover for Marc Cucurella at left-back, however his experience playing at the heart of defence could come in use due to the serious injury suffered by Levi Colwill.

It has been said that Chelsea are not planning to sign a new centre-back despite the setback for the England international, and still have a number of defenders in the ‘bomb squad’ who could yet still be moved on.

Ajax keen on signing Axel Disasi

One of those is Axel Disasi, who has not returned to the first team setup after being sent on loan to Aston Villa for the second half of last season.

Villa decided not to sign Disasi permanently, and now The Chelsea Chronicle understands the Dutch giants have emerged as a potential landing spot for the Frenchman this summer.

Transfer insider Graeme Bailey exclusively told us: “Axel Disasi is on his way out a number of clubs have had talks, including Wolves and also am told Ajax – but he is considering options.”

The Blues will be aware of the kind of money that Ajax have to spend after dealing with them for Hato, however could make the deal more attractive based on their recent valuation of the defender.

Chelsea are willing to take a loss on Disasi in order to part ways with him this summer, despite already making a profit on the majority of the players who have left already.

Other interest in Disasi

Despite the strong working relationship between Chelsea and Ajax, the Dutch side are not the only ones who are interested in signing the defender this summer.

Wolves are keen on the addition, with it being said their manager Vitor Pereira sees Disasi as his ideal signing before the window shuts.

Villarreal are another side who have previously been credited with interest in a player it is clear is not in Enzo Maresca’s plans going into the new season.

He will start the campaign with Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo and Josh Acheampong as options to play centre-back, with the first game coming against Crystal Palace on Sunday.