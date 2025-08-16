Eddie Howe has confirmed nothing has changed with Alexander Isak’s availability and that the team has to forget about him this weekend.

Isak is currently training away from the first team and will miss Saturday’s Premier League opener at Aston Villa after telling Newcastle he wants to explore his options.

The Magpies rejected an opening offer of £110m plus add-ons for Isak from Liverpool on August 1. The striker missed the pre-season tour to Asia and has not featured in any of their friendly matches.

Isak returned to Newcastle’s training facility earlier this month but has been instructed to stay away from first-team training by Howe.

Howe said: “We do [have to forget about Isak] – he’s not here with us.

“We have to focus on who is here and get the best out of them. The players are aware he’s not here, the focus will be on each player playing to the best of their ability.”

He added: “I want him to play. I want him to train. I’ve had those conversations [with Isak] but the details of those will remain private.

“There is no change to the situation. All my focus has been on the training, Aston Villa and the transfer front in terms of getting players in – that is all-consuming for me. Alex’s situation has been unchanged for a while and that will continue to be the case.”

Howe: Isak wouldn’t be where he is without Newcastle

Howe has claimed that Isak knows he wouldn’t have had the success he has without Newcastle amid the ongoing speculation surrounding his future.

Isak has refused to play for the club again following Liverpool’s interest in the player, but Howe says he believes the striker knows how important the club has been for him.

“Me and Alex have enjoyed a great relationship. I don’t think he would have done as well has he has done without that. Without his team-mates, without the supporters.

“He is a highly intelligent person and he knows he wouldn’t have had the success he’s had without everybody connected with Newcastle.”

Newcastle expected to move quickly for Wissa

Image:

Yoane Wissa is set to miss Brentford’s clash with Nottingham Forest owing to transfer speculation





Newcastle are expected to move quickly on a deal for Yoane Wissa after Brentford complete the signing of Dango Ouattara, who is set to join the Bees from Bournemouth in a £42m deal.

Sky Sports News understands Wissa’s representatives – who are in the UK – were assured Brentford would engage with Newcastle if there was movement on forward reinforcements.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Brentford boss Keith Andrews confirms striker Yoane Wissa won’t be in the squad for their Premier League season opener against Nottingham Forest



Ouattara is seen by Brentford as the replacement for Bryan Mbeumo, however, so Ouattara’s arrival does not guarantee that Wissa will now be sold.

The clubs still need to agree a fee for Wissa, whose camp are ready to finalise personal terms with Newcastle once there is a club-to-club agreement.

After Ouattara, Brentford will continue to work hard in the market for a potential replacement for Wissa.