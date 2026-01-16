So after struggling in Italy and Germany – but thriving in Belgium and Denmark – might it be that the standard of the Scottish Premiership might be more suited to Skov Olsen’s game?
The editor in chief of Denmark’s Vilfortpark.dk website Toke Moller Theilade thinks so.
“He broke through at a young age in the Danish league,” he says. “He was 19, he became top scorer, the expectations were really big. Back then he was a striker.
“But it seems he has been best at the clubs slightly below the big leagues. Really good in Denmark, great in Belgium, and I think he will do very, very well at Rangers,
“I also think at this point of his career, we have to acknowledge that probably he will struggle if he moves to the absolute biggest stages.”
Skov Olsen has 40 international caps, the last of which was gained against Greece in September.
He didn’t play at Hampden as Scotland claimed a World Cup finals place but will have designs on being involved in March’s play-offs.
“I think it’s a good place for him to go and get his confidence, his swagger a little bit back,” added Moller Theilade.
“As a player, he’s technically really, really strong. He can take on his opponents one-on-one. He can dribble. He is pretty fast for a big guy able to provide dangerous crosses, good at passing, very versatile, and a great finisher.
“He should have a lot of opportunities to excel, and he is an age where his career is very far from done, and there are still a lot of pages left to be written there.”