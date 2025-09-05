According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal were prepared to listen to offers for Gabriel Martinelli at the beginning of the transfer window. The club placed a valuation of more than £60 million on the winger, but interest from elsewhere never rose above £40 million. That gap in valuation ultimately ensured no transfer was pursued and prevented what might have become a drawn-out saga.

It followed two quieter campaigns from the Brazilian after his remarkable breakthrough in 2022-23, when he struck 15 league goals and registered six assists. “Daily Mail Sport understands that at the start of the window, Arsenal were open to selling Gabriel Martinelli,” the report noted, and the hesitancy of potential buyers reflected both his form and Arsenal’s stance on a fair price.

The decision to hold on to Martinelli highlights Arsenal’s desire for stability, even as they reshape their attack. The valuation sends a signal: only offers that reflect both talent and potential will be considered.

For Arsenal supporters, this report is layered with both relief and concern. Relief, because the idea of letting Martinelli leave for £40 million feels unthinkable given his quality and age. Even with form dipping, fans remember that 2022-23 campaign where he scored 15 league goals and produced six assists. That output showed he could be one of the most dangerous wide players in the Premier League.

The concern lies in his trajectory. Supporters have seen dips in confidence, the inconsistency of decision-making in the final third and moments where his influence has waned. For some, the very fact that Arsenal were open to selling him hints at doubts behind the scenes. Was this simply about gauging market value, or a sign that the club could be tempted in future windows if performance levels do not improve?

There is also the competitive context. Arsenal want to chase down titles, and keeping hold of their best players is vital. For fans, the club’s valuation of over £60 million sends the right message. It says Arsenal are no longer a selling club willing to buckle under pressure. Supporters will hope Martinelli responds with renewed energy, proving not only that he is worth that figure but perhaps far more if he rediscovers his spark.

