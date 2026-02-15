Astros, Cavan Biggio agree to Minor League deal

The Astros have signed Cavan Biggio to a minor league contract, which includes an invite to Major League Spring Training camp as a non-roster player. Biggio is scheduled to arrive in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Sunday.
Cavan Biggio, who is the son of Astros Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, has appeared in 561 Major League games in his career, tallying 80 doubles, 52 home runs, 190 RBI and 262 walks with a .712 career OPS. He also has 33 career stolen bases in 36 attempts.
His most recent Major League stint was in 2025 with Kansas City, appearing in 37 games for the Royals. Biggio was originally drafted out Notre Dame University by the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth round of the 2016 MLB Draft. In parts of seven Major League seasons (2019-25), he has had stints with the Blue Jays, Dodgers, Braves and Royals.
Biggio has been a versatile performer throughout his Major League career, having appeared at every position except pitcher and catcher. Additionally, he has made starts at every position except shortstop, pitcher and catcher. In the big leagues, Biggio has made 219 starts at second base, 82 starts at third base, 61 starts at first base and 104 starts at the three outfield positions combined. He has also made one appearance at shortstop.