Ireland, England and South Africa all picked up two points on day eight of the T20 World Cup 2026. Here are the tournament standings after Saturday’s action.
T20 World Cup 2026: Day eight recap
Ireland vs Oman
The first game of the day saw Ireland put in to bat by Oman at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. The Irish started quickly, but found themselves 64-4 in the eighth over. Thereafter, a 101-run stand between Lorcan Tucker and Gareth Delany stabilised the innings. George Dockrell’s nine-ball 35 including five sixes then took them to 235-5, the second-highest total in T20 World Cup history. Tucker remained unbeaten on 94, the highest score for Ireland in the tournament.
Oman were always up against it, but Aamir Kaleem and Hammad Mirza provided a glimmer of hope with a brisk 73-run stand. They eventually collapsed from 97-2 to 139 all out, and a 96-run defeat.
England vs Scotland
At the Eden Gardens, England and Scotland had their own version of rugby’s Calcutta Cup. England skipper Harry Brook put Scotland in to bat, and saw his bowlers knock them over for 152. Captain Richie Berrington was the top scorer with 49, while Adil Rashid took 3-36.
Scotland made a good fist of things in their defense; Phil Salt and Jos Buttler were back in the pavilion in two overs. But Tom Banton (63*) saw England over the line in the end, with support from Jacob Bethell (32) and Sam Curran (28).
New Zealand vs South Africa
New Zealand were strongly placed after being sent in by South Africa in Ahmedabad, as Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell motored along. But from 138-5 in 14 overs, they were reined in by some solid bowling; only 37 came off the final six overs as they ended on 175-7.
In reply, Proteas skipper Aiden Markram got them off to a blistering start with a 19-ball half-century, breaking the back of the chase. He went on to score 86 not out, as South Africa got over the line with 17 balls to spare.
T20 World Cup 2026: Updated points table after day eight
Ireland’s win did not change their position in Group B, but they do have the same number of points as Australia now. England moved from fourth to second in Group C, while South Africa displaced New Zealand atop Group D.
Group A
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|N/R
|Points
|NRR
|1
|India
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|+3.050
|2
|Pakistan
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|+0.932
|3
|USA
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|+0.533
|4
|Netherlands
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-1.352
|5
|Namibia
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2.884
Group B
Group C
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|N/R
|Points
|NRR
|1
|West Indies
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|+1.625
|2
|England
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|-0.143
|3
|Scotland
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|+0.359
|4
|Italy
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|-0.352
|5
|Nepal
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1.854
Group D
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|N/R
|Points
|NRR
|1
|South Africa
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|+1.477
|2
|New Zealand
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|+0.701
|3
|UAE
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|-1.030
|4
|Afghanistan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-0.555
|5
|Canada
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1.526
