Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca looked as if he had gone public with his desire to sign a new centre-back this summer after Levi Colwill’s injury, amid their ongoing attempts to bring in both Man United winger Alejandro Garnacho and RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons.

Colwill will miss the majority of 2025/2026 after tearing his ACL, leaving Maresca with precious few options for his backline, and the Italian stated last week that the club need more names in that area.

“The club know exactly what I think,” Maresca said before the goalless draw against Crystal Palace, with Josh Acheampong and Trevoh Chalobah eventually starting in the back four. “I think we need a central defender. We are looking for an internal solution, but as I said, the club know exactly what I think.”

However, in his press conference prior to Chelsea’s clash with West Ham at the London Stadium, Maresca has now gone back on that message, claiming it was lost in translation, and they’re looking at finding an internal solution.

“I already said that we are looking for internal solutions,” Maresca said, rebuffing claims that Chelsea are searching for a new defender. “We are trying to find internal solutions. I repeat again. Maybe I need to improve my English.”

Benoit Badiashile is still injured and will remain out until September, but it is worth noting that members of the Chelsea coaching staff are backing him as a reliable option behind-the-scenes.

“I think it’s a September return for Benoit Badiashile,” said journalist Ben Jacobs last week. “We’re not looking at too far off, nor was the injury so bad that they’ve had too many concerns. Badiashile, starting to have, I think, a lot of support within Chelsea that his development is not just on track, but he’s ready to play in Premier League games and be consistent.”

Renato Veiga has just sealed a £26 million move to Villarreal, so he can no longer be called upon, while Axel Disasi is believed to be attracting serious interest from Bournemouth.

According to journalist Sebastian Staszewski, they were considering a defensive rising star earlier in the window, but talks have hit a “standstill”.

Chelsea pause talks for Motor Lublin defender Bright Ede



As per the reporter, Chelsea have “paused talks” for Motor Lublin defender Bright Ede, after previously being interested, and this has handed Man United a chance to swoop in and get the teenager instead.

The £7 million defender would come in among BlueCo’s pool of promising young talents, but if Chelsea were to sign a centre-back before the deadline, they arguably need a more proven asset, despite lots of praise for Ede from certain sectors.