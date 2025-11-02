A 17-year-old Australian cricketer has died after being hit in the neck by a ball during a practice session.

Cricket Australia confirmed in a statement on Thursday that Ben Austin was taken to hospital in critical condition after a being hit when facing balls in the nets before a T20 match in Melbourne.

The governing body said the incident happened in front of Austin’s team-mates, and tributes have been paid to a “kind, respectful, popular and much-loved player”.

“We are utterly devastated by the passing of our beautiful Ben, who died earlier on Thursday morning,” a statement from Ben’s father, Jace Austin, and the Austin family read.

“For Tracey and I, Ben was an adored son, deeply loved brother to Cooper and Zach and a shining light in the lives of our family and friends.

“This tragedy has taken Ben from us, but we find some comfort that he was doing something he did for so many summers – going down to the nets with mates to play cricket. He loved cricket and it was one of the joys of his life.”

Ben’s father said the family would also offer support to the team-mate who was bowling in the nets when the incident happened.

“This accident has impacted two young men and our thoughts are with he and his family as well,” the statement added.

Tributes akin to those for Phillip Hughes in 2014 have been left for Austin (William West/AFP via Getty Images)

The family went on to thank Ferntree Gully Cricket Club, Mulgrave Cricket Club and Eildon Park Cricket Club — clubs which the teenager was involved in — and those that visited in hospital for their support.

“Finally, we would also like to thank all the first responders at the scene and the staff at Monash Children’s Hospital who worked so hard to help Ben,” they added. “We will cherish Ben forever.”

Ferntree Gully have called for people to leave their ‘bats out for Ben’, in a tribute similar to those that were made after the death of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes in 2014.

Hughes died at the age of 25 after being hit on the neck with a ball while batting in the Sheffield Shield. His death led to improvements in safety equipment in the sport.