Gambling content 21+. The New York Post may receive an affiliate commission if you sign up through our links. Read our editorial standards for more information.



Another week, another top offensive weapon bit by the injury bug for Big Blue.

This time around, rookie running back Cam Skattebo was the latest name to be added to the IR, as it’s been that type of season for the Giants. Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley dissected the Giants’ defense, as New York fell to 2-6 following a lopsided 38-20 defeat to the Eagles.

It was also a Week 8 to forget for Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers, who were thoroughly outpaced by the Houston Texans. Brock Purdy missed his fourth consecutive game, as the offense struggled against a stout Texans defense.

San Francisco opened as 3-point betting favorites, with that number moving down a bit to 2.5. However, the public seems to like Brian Daboll’s group as a slim underdog play heading into Sunday’s contest.

Giants vs 49ers odds, prediction

Defensively, the Giants should prepare for a steady diet of Christian McCaffrey. New York’s defense has struggled to bottle up opposing backs, ranking 30th in rushing yards allowed (148.9 per game) and surrendering 10 touchdowns on the ground this season.

The 49ers will get McCaffrey involved in the game plan early and often. The Giants will also be without corners Cor’Dale Flott and Paulson Adebo, which will open up opportunities for George Kittle, Jajuan Jennings and Kendrick Bourne in the passing game.

While Shanahan and co. may have things covered on offense, the 49ers’ defense has suffered mightily from the absence of All-Pros Fred Warner and Joey Bosa.

Robert Saleh’s group has only one interception through Week 8 and only seven takeaways in total on the season. Their pass rush has been MIA, with a low-volume 3.32 percent sack rate, as they’ve allowed 229.3 passing yards per contest and a 67.41 percent completion rate to opposing quarterbacks.







New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) warms up before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles. NY POST Photo/Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

Rookie Jaxson Dart has been off the charts as a starter at home, with a 2-0 record at MetLife Stadium. Dart is posting a rushing line of 24 carries, 115 yards, and 2 touchdowns. In addition, he’s taking care of the football with zero turnovers at home.

Betting on the NFL?

With Dart under center, the Giants have excelled in faster starts, scoring in the first quarter of each game he’s been QB1. In both the Chargers and Eagles games, the Ole Miss product capped off a Giants opening drive with a rushing touchdown of 15 yards or more. I expect this trend to continue on Sunday.

I’m zeroing in on a niche prop market for Dart to have a productive start to this game.

He’s in a good spot to utilize his legs and accurate arm for some chunk plays against a 49ers’ secondary that like the Giants, can commit costly penalties.

Dart’s ability to pose as a dual threat will benefit Tyron Tracy Jr. as a rusher.

Wan’Dale Robinson, Theo Johnson, and Darius Slayton will also need to contribute to help the Ole Miss product keep his unbeaten record at home as a starter alive.

The Play: Dart – 1st Quarter Alt Passing + Rushing Yards, 50+ (-130, FanDuel)

<br />

Why Trust New York Post Betting

Mike Turay is a sports journalist and editor who closely follows the NBA, NFL, college sports and UFC. He has demonstrated expertise in both NBA and NFL player prop bets for nearly three years. Mike is also highly knowledgeable about the sportsbook offer landscape, frequently trying and reviewing the latest apps and sites.