Since the spring of 2024, the Detroit Lions have signed nine players to contracts worth a total of nearly $1 billion.

Yet in a way — and in a testament to how well this team has drafted — their work is just beginning.

The Lions have four key players from their 2023 draft class– running back Jahmyr Gibbs, tight end Sam LaPorta, linebacker Jack Campbell and safety Brian Branch — who will be eligible for their first contract extensions after this season.

In recent years, Detroit had a massive challenge to rebuild its roster, which it successfully navigated. Now the challenge will be keeping that roster together.

Their upcoming busy offseason is just one of the many reasons why the Lions wanted to finalize the deal they completed Wednesday with standout Aidan Hutchinson. The organization wanted clarity on Hutchinson’s contract numbers, it wanted to structure the deal with cap flexibility to re-sign other key players, and it knew the challenges ahead.

With Hutchinson now signed to a four-year, $180 million extension that includes $141 million guaranteed, the Lions can begin preparing for another challenging offseason.

In the past two years, the Lions have re-signed Hutchinson, quarterback Jared Goff, offensive tackle Penei Sewell, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, safety Kerby Joseph, defensive tackle Alim McNeill, offensive tackle Taylor Decker, running back David Montgomery and wide receiver Jameson Williams to contracts totaling $968.5 million.

League sources said the Lions have a plan to keep as many of their key unsigned players as possible and to keep open their window to win for as long as possible.

Gibbs’ situation will be interesting and challenging. The Lions have the star running back under contract next season, followed by a fifth-year option on him in 2027, and then have franchise tags at their disposal.

Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Sam LaPorta (87) both are eligible for extensions this offseason. The Lions have a 2027 fifth-year option on Gibbs’ rookie deal, but LaPorta can become a free agent after the 2026 season. AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

But Gibbs has proved to be one of the best running backs — and players — in the NFL. Teams sometimes are hesitant to reward running backs too early, yet Gibbs’ accomplishments will warrant attention.

LaPorta is expected to be operating in a market in which tight ends sometimes are easier to re-sign. As a 2023 second-round pick, LaPorta does not have a fifth-year option on his contract as Gibbs does and would be eligible to become a free agent sooner.

Campbell is a player the Lions respect and want to keep, and linebacker salaries are friendly enough that a deal could be worked out. The Lions drafted Campbell with the 18th selection in 2023 — six picks after Gibbs — and also have a fifth-year option on his deal for 2027.

Many sources believe Branch, the Lions’ other second-round pick in 2023, could become one of the NFL’s highest-paid safeties.

The Lions have made so many strong draft-day decisions that they have difficult decisions that most franchises would want to have. And the further they go this season, and the better those players perform, the more money those players are likely to command.

The Lions have already spent close to $1 billion to retain the core of their team. And their next deals, which are coming, will put them over the $1 billion threshold.