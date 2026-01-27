BAFTA Film Awards Nominations 2026

The escalating “One Battle After Another” and “Sinners” duel is heading to the U.K., with the two films — both from Warner Bros. — emerging atop the pack of BAFTA Film Award nominees.

Following Tuesday’s announcement, Paul Thomas Anderson’s political satire leads the way with 14 nominations overall, just two shy of the record set by “Gandhi” and leveling with “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Atonement,” “The King’s Speech” and “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.”

Ryan Coogler’s historical horror, meanwhile, has 13 nominations, the highest for any film by a Black director in BAFTA history. The film gives Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan their first trip to BAFTAs as nominees.

Just below, “Hamnet” and “Marty Supreme” both came away with 11 nominations, with Timotheé Chalamet returning to BAFTA’s leading actor race for a second year in a row. While “Hamnet” may be flying the flag for the U.K., Chloe Zhao’s film now also has the highest number of BAFTA nominations from a female director (Zhao, it should be noted, is the only woman to land a director nomination this year).

“One Battle After Another,” “Sinners,” “Hamnet” and “Marty Supreme” are all in the five-strong best film category, alongside “Sentimental Value” (which also gives Stellan Skarsgard his very first BAFTA nominations at the age of 74).

So far, so slightly predictable, perhaps. The top four nominated films were the same top four films following the first round of BAFTA voting. But further down, there are a few selections likely to further delight the British industry beyond the success “Hamnet.”

Local indie titles “I Swear,” “Pillion” and “The Ballad of Wallis Island” made good on their promising showings at the longlist stage, muscling their way out of the outstanding British film category into other key awards — including leading actor in the case of “I Swear” star Robert Aramayo (also pulling double duty as a Rising Star nominee). All three films made it into the screenplay categories.

There was plenty of love too for other homegrown stars, including Paul Mescal and Emily Watson from “Hamnet,” Wunmi Mosaku from “Sinners” and Carey Mulligan from “Wallis Island.”

As for the snubs, “Frankenstein” landed an excellent eight nominations but didn’t make best film or director, while “Wicked: For Good” scored two for costume and makeup & hair (but still two more than the Oscars).

The BAFTA Film Awards take place on Feb. 22 at London’s Royal Festival Hall, with Alan Cumming on hosting duties.

See the full list of nominees below.

BEST FILM

“Hamnet” — Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg, Sam Mendes

“Marty Supreme” — Timothée Chalamet, Anthony Katagas, Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie

“One Battle After Another” — Adam Somner, Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson

“Sentimental Value” — Maria Ekerhovd, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar

“Sinners” — Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Ryan Coogler

DIRECTOR

“Bugonia,” Yorgos Lanthimos

“Hamnet,” Chloé Zhao

“Marty Supreme,” Josh Safdie

“One Battle After Another,” Paul Thomas Anderson

“Sentimental Value,” Joachim Trier

“Sinners,” Ryan Coogler

LEADING ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”

Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another”

Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”

Emma Stone, “Bugonia”

LEADING ACTOR

Robert Aramayo, “I Swear”

Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”

Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”

Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”

Jesse Plemons, “Bugonia”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Odessa A’zion, “Marty Supreme”

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”

Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners”

Carey Mulligan, “The Ballad of Wallis Island”

Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

Emily Watson, “Hamnet”

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Benicio del Toro, “One Battle After Another”

Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”

Paul Mescal, “Hamnet”

Peter Mullan, “I Swear”

Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”

Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

“28 Years Later” — Danny Boyle, Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice, Bernard Bellew, Alex Garland

“The Ballad of Wallis Island” — James Griffiths, Rupert Majendie, Tom Basden, Tim Key

“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” — Michael Morris, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jo Wallett, Helen Fielding, Dan Mazer, Abi Morgan

“Die My Love” — Lynne Ramsay, Martin Scorsese, Jennifer Lawrence, Justine Cirrocchi, Andrea Calderwood, Enda Walsh, Alice Birch

“H Is for Hawk” — Philippa Lowthorpe, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Emma Donoghue

“Hamnet” — Chloé Zhao, Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Speilberg, Sam Mendes, Maggie O’Farrell

“I Swear” — Kirk Jones, Georgia Bayliff, Piers Tempest

“Mr. Burton” — Marc Evans, Ed Talfan, Josh Hyams, Hannah Thomas, Trevor Matthews, Tom Bullough

“Pillion” — Harry Lighton, Emma Norton, Lee Groombridge, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe

“Steve” — Tim Mielants, Alan Moloney, Cillian Murphy, Max Porter

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

“The Ceremony” — Jack King (Director, Writer), Hollie Bryan (Producer), Lucy Meer (Producer)

“My Father’s Shadow” — Akinola Davies Jr. (Director), Wale Davies (Writer)

“Pillion” — Harry Lighton (Director, Writer)

“A Want in Her” — Myrid Carten (Director)

“Wasteman” — Cal McMau (Director), Hunter Andrews (Writer), Eoin Doran (Writer)

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“The Ballad of Wallis Island,” Tom Basden and Tim Key

“Bugonia,” Will Tracy

“Hamnet,” Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell

“One Battle After Another,” Paul Thomas Anderson

“Pillion,” Harry Lighton

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“I Swear,” Kirk Jones

“Marty Supreme,” Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie

“The Secret Agent,” Kleber Mendonça Filho

“Sentimental Value,” Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

“Sinners,” Ryan Coogler

CHILDREN’S & FAMILY FILM

“Arco” — Ugo Bienvenu, Félix De Givry, Sophie Mas, Natalie Portman

“Boong” — Lakshmipriya Devi, Ritesh Sidhwani

“Lilo & Stitch” — Dean Fleischer Camp, Jonathan Eirich

“Zootropolis 2” — Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

“It Was Just an Accident” — Jafar Panahi, Philippe Martin

“The Secret Agent” — Kleber Mendonça Filho, Emilie Lesclaux

“Sentimental Value” — Joachim Trier, Maria Ekerhovd, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar

“Sirât” — Oliver Laxe, Domingo Corral

“The Voice of Hind Rajab” — Kaouther Ben Hania, Nadim Cheikhrouha

COSTUME DESIGN

“Frankenstein,” Kate Hawley

“Hamnet,” Malgosia Turzanska

“Marty Supreme,” Miyako Bellizzi

“Sinners,” Ruth E. Carter

“Wicked: For Good,” Paul Tazewell

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

“Avatar: Fire and Ash” — Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Eric Saindon

“F1” — Ryan Tudhope, Keith Alfred Dawson, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington

“Frankenstein” — Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell

“How to Train Your Dragon” — Christian Mänz, Francois Lambert, Glen McIntosh, Terry Palmer

“The Lost Bus” — Charlie Noble, Brandon K. McLaughlin, David Zaretti

DOCUMENTARY

“2,000 Meters to Andriivka” — Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, Raney Aronson-Rath

“Apocalypse in the Tropics” — Petra Costa, Alessandra Orofino

“Cover-Up” — Laura Poitras, Mark Obenhaus, Olivia Streisand, Yoni Golijev

“Mr. Nobody Against Putin” — David Borenstein, Helle Faber, Radovan Síbrt, Alžběta Karásková

“The Perfect Neighbor” — Geeta Gandbhir, Alisa Payne, Nikon Kwantu, Sam Bisbee



ANIMATED FILM

“Elio” — Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina, Mary Alice Drumm

“Little Amélie” — Mailys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han, Nidia Santiago, Edwina Liard, Claire Le Combe, Henri Magalon

“Zootropolis 2” — Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino

CASTING

“I Swear,” Lauren Evans

“Marty Supreme,” Jennifer Venditti

“One Battle After Another,” Cassandra Kulukundis

“Sentimental Value,” Yngvill Kolset Haga and Avy Kaufman

“Sinners,” Francine Maisler



CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Frankenstein,” Dan Laustsen

“Marty Supreme,” Darius Khondji

One Battle After Another,” Michael Bauman

“Sinners,” Autumn Durald Arkapaw

“Train Dreams,” Adolpho Veloso



EDITING

“F1,” Stephen Mirrione

“A House of Dynamite,” Kirk Baxter

“Marty Supreme,” Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

“One Battle After Another,” Andy Jurgensen

“Sinners,” Michael P. Shawver

MAKE UP & HAIR

“Frankenstein” — Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, Mike Hill, Megan Many

“Hamnet” — Nicole Stafford

“Marty Supreme” — Kyra Panchenko, Kay Georgiou, Mike Fontaine

“Sinners” — Siân Richards, Shunika Terry, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine

“Wicked: For Good” — Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Mark Coulier, Sarah Nuth



ORIGINAL SCORE

“Bugonia,” Jerskin Fendrix

“Frankenstein,” Alexandre Desplat

“Hamnet,” Max Richter

“One Battle After Another,” Jonny Greenwood

“Sinners,” Ludwig Göransson



PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Frankenstein,” Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau

“Hamnet,” Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton

“Marty Supreme,” Jack Fisk and Adam Willis

“One Battle After Another,” Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino

“Sinners,” Hannah Beachler and Monique Champagne



SOUND

“F1” — Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta

“Frankenstein” — Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitallie, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoem

“One Battle Afte Another” — Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor

“Sinners” — Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco

“Warfare” — Mitch Low, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

“Cardboard” — J.P. Vine, Michaela Manas Malina

“Solstice” — Luke Angus

“Two Black Boys in Paradise” — Baz Sells, Dean Atta, Ben Jackson

BRITISH SHORT FILM

“Magid/Zafar” — Luis Hindman, Sufiyaan Salam, Aidan Robert Brooks

“Nostalgie” — Kathryn Ferguson, Stacey Gregg, Marc Robinson, Kath Mattock

“Terence” — Edem Kelman, Noah Reich

“This Is Endometriosis” — Georgie Wileman, Matt Houghton, Harriette Wright

“Welcome Home Freckles” — Huiju Park, Nathan Hendren



EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

Robert Aramayo

Miles Caton

Chase Infiniti

Archie Madekwe

Posy Sterling