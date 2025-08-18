Bella Ramsey has an idea of what they’d like to do next with Pedro Pascal following the death of his character, Joel, on the second season of “The Last of Us.”

“I think maybe like a heist movie where we’re robbing a bank together,” Ramsey told me Sunday at the HBO Emmys nominees event in Hollywood.

Ramsey said they are — no surprise! — most frequently asked about Pascal. “It’s, ‘How is Pedro Pascal? Is he as nice as he seems?’” Ramsey said. “That’s mostly what people ask me, and the answer is, ‘Yes.’…He’s here and I have not seen him in so long. I’m looking around, trying to find him.”

They added, “Most of our texts consist of, ‘Where in the world are you? I’m here, are you there? Oh, we just missed each other.’”

Talk also turned to superheroes because of Pascal’s recent work in “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.”

“You didn’t call [Pascal] and say you wanted to be in the next MCU movie?” I asked.

“I don’t know about that,” Ramsey said, adding, “I could be Spider-Man. Tom Holland did a great job though. So maybe they do need to make a new [superhero] for me.”

Ramsey is actually a newbie to superhero movies. They’ve only watched one, an Andrew Garfield “Spider-Man” film: “It was the first time I watched a Marvel film, and that was two months, three months ago.”

What did they think? “Incredible,” Ramsey said. “I loved it.”

Ramsey is nominated for an Emmy for the second time in as many years for their work as Ellie on “The Last of Us.” The series goes into Emmys night on Sept. 14 with 17 nominations.

Ramsey said they have no scripts for nor do they know when filming begins for Season 3.

For more from Ramsey, check out the video above.