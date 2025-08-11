FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear’s super PAC reported another $824,800 in contributions on Friday bringing the total it raised in the first six months of this year to $1,443,000.

The largest of the contributions by far was $225,000 from Andrew Nathan Schwartzberg, a real estate developer based in Maryland who focuses on affordable housing projects.

Beshear created his super PAC, called In This Together PAC, soon after winning re-election in 2023. Beshear is prevented by the Kentucky Constitution from seeking a third term as governor, and the super PAC is a mechanism that allows him to raise money to promote political candidates and issues in Kentucky and across the country while he considers a possible candidacy for president in 2028.

The report filed on Friday with the Internal Revenue Service shows the super PAC gave significant support in the past six months to candidates in other states. It spent $143,568 in March for direct mail supporting Susan Crawford’s successful campaign for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Crawford was the candidate favored by Democrats in that hotly-contested race that determined control of the Wisconsin high court. Also in March, In This Together donated $25,000 to Copper State Values, a PAC that supports Democrat Katie Hobbs, the governor of Arizona.

In This Together is a hybrid super PAC that can accept contributions of unlimited amounts and accept contributions from corporations. It discloses some of its financial activity to the Federal Election Commission and the rest to the Internal Revenue Service.

Early last week, In This Together filed its report with the FEC covering the first half of this year – a disclosure reported by Kentucky Lantern and other news outlets. On Friday it filed its report covering the same period with the IRS allowing a comprehensive look at its activity over the period.

The reports combined show roughly $1,443,000 in contributions, and $558,400 in spending between Jan. 1 and June 30.

The total reflects a slight increase in the pace of contributions over last year when In This Together reported raising $2.56 million over 12 months.

The vast percentage of the money taken in by In This Together so far this year came in big contributions from a small number of people, and several of the largest donors are real estate developers.

Here is a list of its largest donors during the period as listed in the report filed Friday.