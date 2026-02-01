Best Free Hit Team for FPL Gameweek 24

Constructing a Free Hit squad for FPL Gameweek 24 should prioritise favourable fixtures, secure minutes and players with genuine upside, with several matchups standing out this week.

This round offers clear opportunities to target premium attackers, defenders with strong clean sheet potential, and several in-form mid-priced options.

The recommended Free Hit XI below is informed by expected goals data, clean sheet probabilities, set-piece roles, and projected FPL returns.

How This FPL GW24 Free Hit Team Was Built

This Free Hit squad prioritises:

• Teams with the best fixtures in Gameweek 24

• Players with secure minutes and defined roles

• Penalty and set-piece takers

• Defenders with strong clean sheet odds

• High-upside attackers capable of double-digit hauls

Goalkeeper

David Raya is the standout option between the posts yet again. He plays behind the best defence in the league, Arsenal have conceded the fewest goals and they also top the clean sheet probability models this week.

Defenders

Gabriel remains the best defender in the game to own. Arsenal’s defensive numbers are elite and Gabriel continues to combine clean sheet potential with genuine attacking threat from set pieces. Few defenders offer both safety and upside to the same extent.

Nordi Mukiele provides a safe route into Sunderland’s defence, who sit just behind Arsenal for clean sheet odds this week at home to Burnley. He carries some attacking threat having been used as a right-back the last three matches and also performs well for defensive contributions, giving him multiple routes to points.

Omar Alderete completes the defensive double up on the Sunderland back line. Burnley rank 19th for expected goals, and their attack has looked blunt for weeks. After Mukiele, Alderete is the most secure starter in the defence and offers a cheap way to exploit a favourable fixture.

Midfielders

Bukayo Saka remains Arsenal’s attacker of choice. His season has been uneven, but the underlying role has not changed. He should return fully refreshed after being rested in midweek Champions League, and in this matchup he still carries one of the highest ceilings among midfielders.

Bruno Fernandes continues to justify his place as an elite FPL asset. Penalties, set pieces, creativity, defensive contributions and bonus potential all combine to give him multiple routes to returns. He also leads all midfielders for expected goal involvement, which makes him a strong captaincy option this week.

Bryan Mbeumo is the second Manchester United attacker I want to own. United look rejuvenated under Michael Carrick, and Mbeumo benefits from both confidence and a defined attacking role.

Enzo Fernandez has a favourable home fixture against West Ham and remains excellent value. With Cole Palmer not fully fit, Enzo should continue to see time in advanced positions and may also take penalties when Palmer is off the pitch. He ranks second only to Fernandes for expected goal involvement among midfielders.

Elliot Anderson rounds out the midfield as the best defensive contributions option in the game. He shares set pieces for Nottingham Forest, giving him steady baseline points with the potential for more.

Forwards

Erling Haaland is impossible to ignore even during a quieter spell. His historical output, penalty duties and explosive ceiling still make him the foundation of any Free Hit squad.

Evanilson is a smart differential. With Marcus Tavernier absent, he’s likely to be on penalties, comes at an affordable price and faces a Wolves side that has struggled defensively, making him an excellent high upside final slot.

Final Thoughts for GW24

Gameweek 24 sets up well for a Free Hit approach, with clear fixture advantages and several players offering both security of minutes and genuine upside. This squad is built to capitalise on those conditions by targeting reliable defences, penalty takers and high-ceiling attackers capable of delivering decisive hauls.

Keep a close eye on team news and predicted lineups before the deadline, as late changes can still influence optimal Free Hit construction.

Best Gameweek 24 Free Hit team

