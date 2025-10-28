The Celtics continued to tweak their starting lineup as they look for their first win of the season. In the latest move, Josh Minott got the starting nod for the first time in his career as the Celtics faced the Pelicans at 8 p.m. Monday in New Orleans.

The rest of the starting lineup remained unchanged with Payton Pritchard, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown and Neemias Queta.

Last game, the Pistons loss Sunday, the Celtics started rookie Hugo Gonzalez in a surprise move. It was Minott’s turn Monday against the Pelicans. Minott had a solid showing in Detroit, putting up 10 points and three steals in 14 minutes.

The wing rotation has been somewhat unpredictable through the early portions of the season. Brown and Sam Hauser have played every game, but that hasn’t been the case for the rest of the wings.

In Game 1 against the 76ers, Minott was the first wing off the bench while Hauser got the start. That night, Gonzalez, Baylor Scheierman and Jordan Walsh didn’t see any playing time. But in Game 2 vs. the Knicks, Gonzalez was the standout after a stellar game while Scheierman and Walsh saw a few minutes. Minott didn’t play that night.

Finally, in Game 3 against the Pistons last time out, Gonzalez was the starter while Minott came off the bench. Scheierman got a few minutes while Walsh, who appears to be buried on the depth chart, did not play in the game.

The wing rotation has been a relative surprise through the Celtics’ first three games. Minott and Gonzalez, though, appear to have shown the most promise in their minutes. The Celtics have also struggled rebounding the ball, so getting Minott and his 6-foot-8 frame out there to crash the glass could also be another factor in New Orleans.