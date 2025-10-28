Let’s rewind to December 2022, Dub Nation. Ja Morant sat down with Malika Andrews and delivered one of the boldest declarations in recent NBA memory. When asked who Memphis would have to run through to win it all, Morant named only the Celtics. “No one in the West?” Andrews pressed. After all, the Warriors had just eliminated Ja’s Grizzlies in the Western Conference Finals before taking home the title. “Nah, I’m fine in the West,” Morant replied with the kind of confidence that makes for legendary bulletin board material.
Here’s what Memphis has accomplished in the West since that moment: a first-round playoff exit in 2023, missing the postseason entirely in 2024, and getting swept in the first round last spring. That’s not “fine in the West.” That’s a masterclass in overpromising and underdelivering.
But last year, how did they get knocked into that 8th seed? Hehehe.
Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies
When: Monday, October 27, 2025 | 7:00 PM PT
Where: Chase Center, San Francisco
TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Yes it was actually Warriors who outlasted Memphis in the play-in tournament to seize the 7th seed and push the Grizz down to the 8th. We all know how the next round turned out: the Dubs stunned the #2 seeded Houston Rockets in a thrilling 7-game series, while the Grizzlies were turned into target practice for the eventual champion OKC Thunder. Now the Grizzlies roll into Chase Center at 2-1, seeking revenge for last year’s play-in elimination, but they’re arriving like a hospital ward on wheels. Zach Edey, Brandon Clarke, Ty Jerome, Vince Williams Jr., and Scotty Pippen Jr. haven’t even touched the court this season.
The Warriors, meanwhile, are humming at 2-1 with Stephen Curry playing basketball that defies both logic and age. At 37, Curry’s averaging 33.3 points, 4.7 assists, and 2.3 steals on 53/46/100 shooting splits. This isn’t just efficiency. This is Curry reminding Memphis that greatness is sustained over time.
Morant has been excellent individually, leading Memphis with 22.0 points while shooting 20-for-21 from the free throw line through three games. The talent is undeniable. But rookies Cedric Coward and Javon Small providing major rotation minutes against a championship-tested Warriors squad? Tough. With that said, I have a feeling Grizz will put up a heckuva fight to try and besmirch Golden State in front of Dub Nation in Chase Center.
Game tips off at 7:00 PM PT. Trap game for the Dubs alert!