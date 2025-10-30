Danish league organizers, Divisionsforeningen, have admitted to Brondby that too many of the club’s matches in the fall have been scheduled to start on Sunday at 8.00 pm. They will now change the match schedule for next year.

The Brondby fans made a huge protest in relation to the current TV-schedule when they threw tennis balls and coins onto the pitch during the 4-1 win against OB in Odense on Sunday night.

And league organizers, Divisionsforeningen, now admit that Brondby have been scheduled to play too many matches at this time of week during the fall programme.

“Divisionsforeningen, who are ultimately responsible for the match organization, regret that the same club has had so many matches on Sunday at 8.00 pm, and will find a solution so that it does not happen again”, say the league organizers in a press release.

“The scheduled match times for the rest of 2025 cannot be changed, but Brondby will not have any more matches on Sunday at 8.00 pm, when the rest of the season’s matches have been scheduled”, say Divisionsforeningen.

Divisionsforeningen add that in the future, they will look at a solution so that individual clubs do not get such a large number of matches at 8.00 pm on Sundays. They will also look at making more alternative game times.