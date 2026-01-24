Burnley are unchanged from the side that got a point against Liverpool last time out.
Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker (c), Esteve, Tuanzebe, Ugochukwu, Edwards, Anthony, Humphreys, Florentino, Pires, Broja.
Subs: Weiss, Larsen, Foster, Tchaouna, Ekdal, Sonne, Mejbri, Laurent, Barnes.
Yves Bissouma starts for Tottenham, while Dominic Solanke retains his play in the first XI after scoring on his first start of the season against Borussia Dortmund in midweek.
Tottenham XI: Vicario, Danso, Xavi, Bissouma, Romero (c), Solanke, Gallagher, Porro, Spence, Odobert, van de Ven.
Subs: Kinsky, Dragusin, Tel, Udogie, Gray, Kolo Muani, Scarlett, Byfield, Williams-Barnett.