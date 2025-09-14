The undisputed super middleweight championship will be on the line when defending champion Canelo Alvarez battles WBA junior middleweight champion Terence Crawford in a 12-round bout on Saturday. The main Canelo vs. Crawford fight card, which will be carried on Netflix, is set to start at approximately 8 p.m. ET, with the main event at approximately 11:30 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Alvarez became the undisputed super middleweight champion for the second time in his last fight when he earned a unanimous decision over William Scull in May. Crawford will be stripped of his WBA junior middleweight title when he enters the ring on Saturday. Interim champion Abass Baraou will then be upgraded to full champion.

Alvarez is a -170 favorite (risk $170 to win $100), while Crawford comes back at +140 in the latest Canelo vs. Crawford odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for number of rounds is 10.5, with the Over listed at -450. Canelo winning by decision of technical decision is the favored winning method result at +125. Before making any Canelo vs. Crawford picks, be sure to see the boxing predictions from SportsLine’s Josh Nagel.

Nagel is SportsLine’s top boxing analyst, and his recent winners include calling Dimitry Bivol (+110) to pull the slight upset of Artur Beterbiev in their February rematch. In April, he correctly called Jarron Ennis to beat Eimantas Stanionis by KO (+155), while also correctly predicting the Under 10.5 rounds (+165).

He also correctly called Jake Paul by decision (-110) against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June. He kept his hot streak going by recommending Katie Taylor (+170) against Amanda Serrano in their trilogy showdown in July. Anyone who has followed Nagel’s combat sports picks this year could already be up more than $1,500. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, Nagel has studied Canelo vs. Crawford from every angle and revealed his top picks and best bets.

Why you should back Alvarez

Alvarez, 35, first won the undisputed middleweight championship in November 2021 and served as champion until July 2024. At that time, he was stripped of the crown for not making a title defense against Scull. He later faced Scull this past May to regain his title. He is a four division world champion, holding titles at junior middleweight, middleweight, super middleweight and light heavyweight.

Alvarez, who is from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, has compiled a 63-2-2 overall record, including 39 knockouts. He suffered his only losses to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in September 2013 and to Dmitry Bivol in May 2022. He holds a 24-2-1 record with 11 knockouts in world title fights. He enters as CBS Sports’ No. 7 pound-for-pound boxer, and has a 62% knockout percentage, going an average of 7.8 rounds per fight. See which fighter to back here.

Why you should back Crawford

Crawford, who turns 37 on Sept. 28, is from Omaha, Neb. He won the WBA junior middleweight and WBO interim junior middleweight titles in his last fight, a unanimous decision victory over Israil Madrimov in August 2024. He is a former two-time undisputed welterweight and junior welterweight champion. He is seeking to become the first male boxer in the four-belt era to be undisputed champion in three weight classes.

Crawford is CBS Sports’ No. 4 ranked pound-for-pound boxer, and has compiled a 41-0 record with 31 knockouts. He is 19-0 with 15 knockouts in world title fights. He has a 76% knockout percentage and his fights last an average length of 6.0 rounds. Crawford has won 14 of his last 16 fights by knockout. See which fighter to back here.

How to make Canelo vs. Crawford picks

Nagel likes the Over on total rounds.

