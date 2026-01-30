Central Ohio school closings for Jan. 30. See the list

Columbus initiates snow hauling plan for the first time since 2008
Columbus snow plows push snow to the center of the road, then Franklin County trucks haul the snow to the parking lot at McCoy Park.
Give it up for day five of no school for some central Ohio districts, as thousands of students now have had the entire week off from Winter Storm Fern.
While the heavy snow has come and gone, road conditions for many remain difficult, and a new threat of extreme cold is moving through central Ohio, which means the snow is here to stay for the time being.
An extended Arctic outbreak is expected to grip Ohio through at least Jan. 31, with temperatures well below normal and multiple nights dropping to zero or below. Wind chills as low as minus 25 degrees are possible, prompting extreme cold warnings and cold weather advisories across much of the state.
Some schools in central Ohio have announced closures for Jan. 30. While the number of schools announcing cancellations has diminished since Jan. 26 and 27, some are still opting to close for the day.
Columbus City Schools announces Jan. 30 closure
Columbus City Schools, the state’s largest school district, has announced that classes and extracurricular activities have been cancelled for Jan. 30, according to a release.
However, five school sites will be open Jan. 29 to provide take-home meals for Columbus City Schools students only. The sites will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 29. The five sites were selected for geographic location, proximity to a major road and anticipated student needs.
Students, parents and guardians will be required to complete a form to receive the meals. Students and parents who fill out the form will be permitted to enter the school building and receive breakfast and lunch to take with them.
The sites are:
- Columbus Global/International High School
- West High School
- South High School
- Walnut Ridge High School
- Linden McKinley High School.
Central Ohio schools closed Jan. 30
- Big Walnut Local Schools
- Bloom-Carroll Local Schools
- Brice Christian Academy
- Buckeye Valley Schools
- Columbus City Schools
- Canal Winchester Local Schools
- Circleville City Schools
- Columbus Adventist Academy
- Columbus Catholic Schools
- Columbus Prep & Fitness Academy
- Columbus Preparatory Academy
- Cypress Christian School and Preschool
- Delaware Area Career Center
- Delaware City Schools
- Dublin City Schools
- Eagle Wings Academy in Licking County
- Eastland Performance Academy
- Eastland-Fairfield Career & Technical Schools
- Fairfield Christian Academy
- Fairfield Union Local Schools
- Forest Rose School
- Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities
- Graham Elementary and Middle schools
- Granville Christian Academy
- Great Western Academy
- Grove City Christian School
- Groveport Madison Local School District
- Hamilton Local Schools
- Harambee Christian School
- Harvest Prep School
- Heart of Ohio Classical Academy
- Hilliard City Schools
- Horizon Science Academy Elementary, Middle and HS Morse
- Imagine Academy at Sullivant and Imagine Groveport Community School
- Jefferson Local Schools
- KIPP Columbus
- Lakewood Local Schools
- Liberty Christian Academy
- Liberty Christian Early Learning Centers in Pataskala and Pickerington
- Licking Heights Local School District
- Logan Elm School District
- London City Schools
- Madison Christian School
- Messiah Christian School
- Millennium Community School
- Newark City Schools
- New Story Schools – Columbus
- Noble Academy Columbus
- North Columbus Preparatory Academy
- North Fork Local Schools
- North Woods Career Prep High School
- Northland Prep & Fitness Academy
- Northridge Local Schools
- Oakstone Academy
- Oakstone Community School
- Olentangy Local Schools
- Our Lady of Bethlehem School & Childcare
- Patriot Preparatory Academy
- Pickerington Local Schools
- Reynoldsburg City Schools no classes. District office open. After-school activities can take place.
- Shepherd Christian School
- Sonshine Christian Academy
- South Scioto Performance Academy
- South-Western City Schools
- St. Brigid of Kildaire School
- Teays Valley Local Schools
- The Charles School at Ohio Dominion University
- The Graham School on Indianola
- The Learning Spectrum Central
- The Learning Spectrum – Johnstown
- Tolles Career & Technical Center
- Tree of Life Christian School
- Tri-Village Christian Academy
- United Elementary 17th & State streets
- United Middle Dana Avenue & Main Street
- Walnut Township Local Schools
- Westerville City Schools
- Whitehall City Schools
- Whitehall Prep & Fitness Academy
- Worthington Christian School
- Worthington City Schools
Schools under a two-hour delay
- Columbus Jewish Day School
- Gahanna-Jefferson City Schools
- Jonathan Alder Local School District
- Licking Valley Local Schools
- Madison-Plains Local School District
- New Albany-Plain Local Schools
- St. Matthew Catholic School
Remote learning only
C-Tech of Licking County HS
This article will be updated