Which nations are perpetually anxious and which ones are too blessed to be stressed? According to a survey by Statista Consumer Insights, more than 40 percent of respondents from Argentina, Canada and Finland, as well as Australia, Mexico, Sweden, South Africa and the Philippines reported feeling stress and anxiety in their everyday lives.
On the other end of the spectrum are Indonesia, where only 19 percent reported habitual stress, and Thailand, Saudi Arabia and Austria, where 24 percent said the same. German-speaking nations and Gulf countries were generally more relaxed, with the United Arab Emirate, Switzerland and Germany all reporting stress and anxiety levels of under 30 percent. While there were some calm presences among Asian nations, this wasn’t true for all places, with the Philippines (43 percent) and South Korea (40 percent) reporting relatively high levels of stress.
According to the survey, the United States did not turn out to be the home of the stressed, but actually reported feeling less stressed out, at 39 percent, than Canada and Australia, but more than the United Kingdom (33 percent). Latin American nations also reported high stress levels, as did Scandinavian countries.