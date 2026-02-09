CoperFarma UbirataOnline Banner
09/02/2026
Weekend cancellations and closures due to severe weather

Weekend cancellations and closures due to severe weather

  • February 9, 2026
Weekend cancellations and closures due to severe weather


HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – The Hawaii News Now First Alert Weather Team has declared Sunday and Monday as First Alert Weather Days due to the potential for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and damaging winds.

Here’s an ongoing list of cancellations and closures.

Iolani Palace has called off its Kamaaina Sunday, which would have included live performances and art workshops in celebration of Mahina Olelo Hawaii (Hawaiian Language Month). The next Kamaaina Sunday is scheduled for March 8.

Schools

All public schools across the state are closed Monday, Feb. 9, as well as the following private schools.

  • Damien Memorial School
  • Iolani Schools
  • Kamehameha Schools – Kapalama Campus
  • Mid-Pacific Institute
  • Punahou School
  • Sacred Hearts Academy
  • Saint Louis School
  • Maryknoll School
  • Le Jardin Academy
  • Hawaii Baptist Academy (Nuuanu and GracePoint Mililani location)
  • Seabury Hall
  • St. Anthony School – Maui (High School)
  • KCAA Preschools of Hawaii – all three campuses

Families are urged to check with their individual schools for the latest information.

University of Hawaii campuses

All University of Hawaii campuses will be closed on Monday, Feb. 9. All in-person and online classes are canceled. Employees critical to health, safety and recovery operations are asked to check with their supervisors regarding reporting requirements.

Botanical gardens

All Honolulu Botanical Gardens are closed Sunday, Feb. 8, due to impacts from severe weather. Garden staff are reporting large branch failures, debris in public areas, and some roadway flooding, particularly at Hoomaluhia Botanical Garden.

Municipal golf courses

The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Enterprise Services (DES) announced that all municipal golf courses will be temporarily closed, effective immediately

Park closures and cancellations

The Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) has suspended overnight camping at all city campgrounds Saturday through Wednesday.

Suspension of camping started on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Field closures are in effect at Central Oahu parks facilities including: Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park, Hans L’Orange Neighborhood Park, and Waipio Soccer Complex.

The gymnasium at Bill Balfour Jr. Waipahu District Park will be closed Saturday so participants of the Homeless Outreach and Navigation for the Unsheltered (H.O.N.U) program can shelter within the building.

Kepaniwai Heritage Park in Iao Valley on Maui was closed Sunday due to rising waters and rain safety concerns.

On Sunday, the Hawaii State Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) closed all state parks and forest areas to the public due to the weather.

Until further notice, DLNR said forest reserves, wildlife sanctuaries, natural area reserves, Na Ala Hele hiking trails, game management areas, and campgrounds are closed.

DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) and state parks staff are working to move out all campers and hikers.

The weather has also closed the Pearl Harbor National Memorial sites, including the Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum and the USS Arizona Memorial.

Park officials said visitors will be updated on when it will reopen.

The Waikiki Aquarium will also be closed Monday due to weather conditions.

Click here for City and County of Honolulu closures.

YMCA Honolulu facilities, programs

All YMCA of Honolulu facilities and programs will be closed Monday, except for the Central YMCA short-term accommodations.

Camp Erdman Yurt, Hale, and Makai cabin renters will be moved tothe YMCA Camp Erdman Mauka Cabins.

Sports cancellations

Weather forced the Hawaii High School Athletic Association to cancel Saturday’s Division I and II boys’ soccer championship and consolation matches.

Two championship matches were rescheduled to Wednesday, with D2 between Kamehameha Hawaii and Kapaa set for 4 p.m. The D1 matchup between Iolani and Punahou will follow.

The weather also affected the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s Rainbow Warriors.

The opening tournament of the Women’s Softball season was delayed, but cleared up enough for all three games to be played.

However, the UH men’s tennis team had its exhibition match against Hawaii Pacific University canceled and will not be rescheduled.

The HHSAA has postponed all Boys D1 Boys Basketball Regional First Round games scheduled for Monday until Tuesday.

Related coverage

Watch our previous coverage:

Several events on Oahu have been canceled ahead of what’s expected to be a stormy weekend.
Across the state, events, schools, and government offices have closed due to severe weather.

Copyright 2026 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.



Source link

