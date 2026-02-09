When is President's Day 2026? Are schools, banks, post offices open?

Presidents’ Day occurs annually on the third Monday of February. It is a federal holiday honoring George Washington’s birthday while also celebrating all other United States Presidents. As a federal holiday, government and federal workers get the day off, but private-sector workers aren’t guaranteed time off work.
Federal law doesn’t require private companies to observe any of the 11 federal holidays, though many businesses and schools offer days off or holiday pay throughout the year.
President’s Day always falls on the third Monday of February. This year, it falls on Feb. 16.
Presidents’ Day was instated in the 1880s to honor George Washington’s Feb. 22 birthday and was later expanded to include Abraham Lincoln’s Feb. 12 birthday as well. While the holiday is widely referred to as President’s Day, the federal government continues to officially recognize the date as Washington’s Birthday.
Government agencies, federal workers and most public schools, colleges and universities typically take time off for Presidents’ Day. However, most private-sector employees will continue business as usual.
Most major banks will be closed on Presidents’ Day, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Capital One, Citibank, PNC and Truist. Mail processed through the United States Postal Service (USPS) will not be delivered as public postal services are closed for President’s Day, however UPS and FedEx will operate as normal.
The next holiday that most U.S. workers will take off is Memorial Day on Monday, May 25.
There are 11 federal holidays in 2026.