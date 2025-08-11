Chelsea and Man United are leading the race to sign Gianluigi Donnaruma, while Bayern Munich and Real Madrid could rival Inter Milan in 2026.
This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews.
By now, the situation of Gianluigi Donnarumma at Paris Saint-Germain is well-known.
The Parisians have just made a big money signing goal in the form of Lucas Chevallier from Lille.
That looks like a clear statement of intent from PSG. Particularly considering that contract extension talks between the European champions and Donnarumma have stalled.
The 26-year-old former AC Milan keeper has rejected the offer of a new deal worth €8 million net per season plus €4 million in add-ons.
Therefore, as things stand, Donnarumma is just one year away from the expiration of his contract.
Chelsea & Man United Lead The Race For Donnarumma This Summer
According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, if Donnarumma is to leave PSG this summer, his likeliest destination would be the Premier League.
The newspaper name Chelsea as the team currently with the strongest chance of signing the Italian.
On the other hand, the Gazzetta anticipate, Manchester United aren’t far behind.
The Red Devils are likelier to sign Donnarumma than their city rivals Manchester City. The Cityzens just signed a keeper in the form of James Trafford.
Meanwhile, if Donnarumma is to see out his contract with PSG, it will be a different story next summer.
Inter Milan have long held an interest in signing the Italy captain on a free transfer coup. However, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich would also join the Nerazzurri in targeting Donnarumma.