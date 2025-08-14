While appearing on TODAY last week, MrBeast challenged Ken Griffin, CEO of the hedge fund Citadel, for a donation to his philanthropic campaign, Team Water.

Griffin heard the call and answered. TODAY can exclusively reveal that Griffin has donated $2.25 million to the water fundraiser, which aims to bring clean water to people around the world.

“TODAY show, I wanted to film this video real quick to say thank you for having me on. Last week we called out Ken Griffin and he ended up donating over $2 million to Team Water. He’s on top of the leaderboard and that’s all because of you guys. Thank you so much for having me,” MrBeast said in a video shared with TODAY.

Ken Griffin, Founder and C.E.O. of Citadel, on Dec. 04, 2024 in NYC. Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

Jimmy Donaldson, better known by his moniker MrBeast, is the biggest YouTuber on the platform, with over 420 million subscribers on the platform On Aug. 5, he visited TODAY with Team Water co-creator Mark Rober, a fellow YouTube superstar and a former NASA engineer.

At the end of the segment, Dylan Dreyer asked MrBeast and Rober if there was anyone they wanted to directly challenge to get involved.

“I say we shout out Mark Cuban,” Rober said.

MrBeast pointed to another camera and, smiling, said, “And Ken Griffin. You got a lot of money. Come on, help us out!”

Rober and MrBeast previously collaborated on environmental fundraisers #TeamTrees and #TeamSeas, the former dedicated to planting trees and the latter to cleaning garbage from the oceans.

Team Water aims to raise $40 million over the month of August to fund long-term and sustainable water solutions. The initiative benefits WaterAid, a nonprofit organization.

“One dollar gives one person access to clean water for a year,” Rober explained on TODAY.

CrateRoyaleCR, along with Google and YouTube, currently also sit at the top of the donation chart on Team Water’s website, having about $2 million each. TikTok has donated $1.5 million. The platform enabled a donation sticker tool last week so users could share that they, too, donated.

The fundraising initiative ends Aug. 31.

In a recent interview with Variety, MrBeast explained his reasoning for these initiatives: “I don’t have to do this stuff but I want to use my platform for good. We like to use our reach to educate people, and use that revenue to positively impact people’s lives.”