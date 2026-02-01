City was 'concerned' about site of Carl's Jr. fire for months, worried about neighboring Taco Bell

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — The former Carl’s Jr. in central Fresno is barely left standing after an overnight fire tore through the building and led to a partial collapse.

At one point, the fire became so out of control that firefighters had to retreat to focus on protecting the surrounding area.

An investigation is now underway.

“We do know that there is a lot of homeless activity at that location,” Josh Sellers at the Fresno Fire Department said. “We have been to that location before for warming fires, so investigators are just putting all the puzzle pieces together.”

RELATED: Massive fire rips through former Carl’s Jr. location near Fresno City College

The restaurant was boarded up in 2025. It is one of at least 15 properties the city has possession of and planned to clear for a major project to reroute two railroad crossings.

The city has fallen victim to routine break-ins.

“We’re no different than any other people who own buildings, who have vacant buildings, who suffer the same issues,” City Manager Georgeanne White told Action News.

The city frequently replaced the boards, and White feared a major fire.

“As the person who has possession of the property, we do what’s required to keep those buildings secure, and ultimately, the solution is to get them demoed,” White said.

On Thursday, Action News learned the city opened up bids for demolition nine days ago.

The City Council is currently set to award a contract on February 19. Officials are trying to expedite it.

“We’re looking into whether this can be declared a more urgent health and safety necessity for the remaining buildings,” White said.

From City Hall to the Fire Department, there is concern about the other properties needed for the rail project, especially the vacant Taco Ball across the street.

“These lightweight commercial buildings have lightweight construction,” Sellers said. “It doesn’t take a whole lot of fire impingement to start damaging the main structural components.”

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.