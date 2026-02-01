Rafael Nadal has picked his favourite for the Australian Open final as he prepares to witness history in the match between compatriot Carlos Alcaraz and long-time rival Novak Djokovic.

Nadal, the two-time Australian Open winner and 22-time grand slam champion, will be court-side at the Rod Laver Arena to witness history on Sunday, returning to the tournament for the first time since his retirement from the sport in 2024.

Both finalists are close to Nadal. His epic rivalry with Djokovic includes their record-breaking 2012 Australian Open final, the longest grand slam final of all time at five hours and 53 minutes, while he and Alcaraz played together at the Olympics and his fellow Spaniard is now following in his footsteps.

Nadal said he has ‘full respect’ for Djokovic as he continues to fight for more records (AP)

Djokovic, at 38, stands a win away from a 25th grand slam singles title that would given him the sole ownership of the all-time record, and make him the oldest grand slam champion in the Open era. Alcaraz, at 22, can become the youngest man in history to complete the career grand slam, should he win the Australian Open title that completes the set.

As quoted by the Australian Open website, Nadal said: “Carlos is from my country. I have a good relationship with him. We shared the Olympic Games together. We shared the Spanish team.

“If Novak wins, I will be happy for him because what he’s doing at this stage of his career is quite spectacular. He shows an amazing passion for the game.

“But if I have to support someone, I support Carlos.”

In 2022, Nadal won the 21st grand slam title of his career in Melbourne when he defeated Daniil Medvedev from two sets down. At 35 years old and with Nadal’s body creaking, it was an epic fightback over five hours and 24 minutes.

Four years later, his great rival Djokovic is still going at the age of 38. After beating defending champion Jannik Sinner on Friday, Djokovic can become the oldest grand slam champion in the Open era.

Nadal praised the 24-time grand slam champion. “With Novak, we had an amazing story,” Nadal said. “All those years competing for the most important things.

Djokovic will bid for more tennis history 14 years after he defeated Nadal in the longest grand slam final of all time (Getty Images)

“I think it’s a positive example of commitment, resilience and in some ways it’s a positive thing to have somebody like him, at his age, fighting with the players that are younger and they are at the prime.

“Novak, for obvious reasons, he’s not at his prime, but still very, very competitive at an age that is difficult to be very competitive now. So full respect, full credit to him.”

Nadal said he was looking forward to watching the final as a fan.

“That part of my life is over,” Nadal said. “Of course it’s forever going to be in my heart. I have a completely different mindset. Much more relaxed. No pressure at all.

“It’s going to be a pleasure to watch the final [in person]. I haven’t been in a professional match for a while. I just want to enjoy another great battle and a great level of tennis.”