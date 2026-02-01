Visa Unveils Fifth Africa Fintech Accelerator Cohort, Spotlighting Cross-Border Payments and AI Innovation

The latest cohort reflects the continued broadening of Africa’s fintech ecosystem, with new representation from Burkina Faso and Djibouti, signalling that innovation is increasingly emerging beyond the continent’s traditional tech hubs.
Visa has unveiled the fifth cohort of its Africa Fintech Accelerator, welcoming 18 fintech startups drawn from 28 markets across the continent. The latest cohort reflects the continued broadening of Africa’s fintech ecosystem, with new representation from Burkina Faso and Djibouti, signalling that innovation is increasingly emerging beyond the continent’s traditional tech hubs.
According to Visa, the startups selected for Cohort Five closely mirror some of the most important trends shaping Africa’s financial technology landscape today. A strong focus has emerged around money movement and cross-border payment use cases, many of which are being built on stablecoin-enabled infrastructure to support faster and more efficient transactions across borders.
The cohort also highlights the growing role of artificial intelligence in African fintech. Several participating startups are deploying AI-driven solutions to address long-standing challenges in areas such as risk assessment, digital identity, fraud prevention, and credit scoring, particularly in markets where access to traditional financial data remains limited.
Visa’s Africa Fintech Accelerator is designed to support early- and growth-stage startups through mentorship, technology support, and access to Visa’s global network. By expanding its reach into new markets, the programme continues to position itself as a key platform for nurturing fintech innovation and accelerating financial inclusion across Africa.
