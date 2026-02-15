Clough pulls off FA Cup shock, Birmingham v Leeds buildup, WSL and more – matchday live, as it happened | Football

Key events
Pereira confirmed as latest Forest head coach
Ben Fisher
Pereira’s first fixture is at Fenerbahce on Thursday in the Europa League, before a home match against Liverpool three days later. The Portuguese, who has worked under Forest’s owner, Evangelos Marinakis, at Olympiakos, was sacked by Wolves last November after saving them from relegation the previous season.
News from Germany, that Manuel Neuer, 40 next month, an all-time great, has suffered a calf injury and will miss the next three weeks. Bayern won 3-0 at Wolfbsurg on Saturday, and are six points clear of Dortmund. The two meet on 28 Feb, and Bayern have a last-16 Champions League tie imminent, too.
Note on the FA Cup fifth round draw: it takes places on Monday at Macclesfield before their game with Brentford. With no replays these days, teams will know their next opponent straight away.
I was at Villa Park last night to see a strange refereeing performance.
On the BBC broadcast, Alan Shearer was scathing: “If you ever needed any evidence of the damage VAR has done to the referees I think today is a great example of that.
“These guys I think look petrified to make a decision today because they didn’t have a comfort blanket. “For me, they’re actually getting worse.”
Rangers’ last defeat came on 21 December, and that was to Hearts. Danny Rohl has really turned things around at Ibrox. Gers fans will no doubt wish Russell Martin congratulations after his weekend marriage to Lucy Pinder.
Ewan Murray, our Scottish correspondent, runs the rule over the aspirant league leaders.
That game in Scotland really takes the eye. Feels like everyone beyond the Glasgow giants and Hibs, would like Hearts to win the title. Some of us still remember the scenes of desolation when Albert Kidd came calling in 1986. Apologies, Jambos fans for mentioning the name. Must be like mentioning Macbeth to a thespian.
Emilia Hawkins is all over the Birmingham v Leeds game.
Good morning, football. The FA Cup always delivers, doesn’t it. Congratulations to Nigel Clough and Mansfield.
We also have a big game in the Scottish Premiership. It’s first v second as Rangers take on Hearts at Ibrox. A win for Rangers would put them within two points of the leaders. What is your prediction for that one?
The pre-match scene at St Andrew’s before Birmingham v Leeds … get well soon, indeed, Tom Wagner.
Harry Kane expressed his pride after reaching a landmark 500th career goal in Bayern Munich’s 3-0 win over Werder Bremen.
The England skipper brought up the milestone with two goals in the match, slotting home from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute and added his second three minutes later with a low strike from outside the box. He posted a video marking the achievement on social media. PA Media
For me personally, I’m really proud to reach 500 career goals. All these milestones are something I’m really proud of.
I try and take it in, I try and appreciate it. A big thanks to all my teammates over the years, all the coaches, all the staff that have helped me to achieve it.
As always we look forward to the next game, the next goal and hopefully can start wracking up a few more and see how far we can get. Appreciate all the messages and support, looking forward to next week already.”
Eden Hazard named Mousa Dembélé as the most underrated player he’d ever played with. It was impossible to get the ball off of him once he got going. Are there any other “streets won’t forget” footballers who should have received more praise in their heyday?
We also have an interview with one of my favourite players ever, “funny guy” Eden Hazard. Emanuele Giulianelli explores the Belgian’s life after football.
The managerial merry-go-round kept on spinning this week. Read Nicky Bandini’s piece on Spurs’ new manager Igor Tudor.
Don’t let Brentford’s performances fly under the radar. Read Jonathan Wilson’s piece here.
Arsenal take on Wigan in the late kick off in the fifth round of the cup. Arsenal will be keen to bounce back after their draw against high flying Brentford. Wigan on the other hand, are struggling as they sit 22nd in League One. Perhaps some squad rotation for Mikel Arteta’s side will give Wigan a chance to cause an upset. What’s your score prediction?
Leeds are fresh off their 2-2 draw against Chelsea. Meanwhile, Birmingham are eight games unbeaten in all competitions. What’s your prediction for today’s game? If it’s anything like Leeds’ 5-4 victory over Birmingham in 2019, we’re in for a treat.
Today’s WSL fixtures (12pm unless stated otherwise)
Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea v Liverpool
Everton v West Ham United
Manchester United v London City Lionesses
Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal (2:30pm)
Today’s FA Cup fixtures
Birmingham v Leeds United (12pm)
Grimsby v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1:30pm)
Oxford United v Sunderland (2pm)
Stoke City v Fulham (2pm)
Arsenal v Wigan Athletic (4:30pm)
FA Cup fourth round results
Hull City 0-4 Chelsea
Wrexham 1-0 Ipswich Town
Burton Albion 0-1 West Ham United
Burnley 1-2 Mansfield Town
Manchester City 2-0 Salford City
Norwich City 3-1 West Bromwich Albion
Southampton 2-1 Leicester City
Aston Villa 1-3 Newcastle United
Liverpool 3-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
Mo Salah was back to his best as Liverpool saw off Brighton 3-0. Read Andy Hunter’s match report here.
Elsewhere, Newcastle came from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-1, but the big story was the questionable officiating. Aston Villa’s first goal was offside, Newcastle should have had a penalty and Lucas Digne was lucky to stay on the pitch.
Louis Reed’s brilliant knuckleball free kick gave Mansfield their first win over a top flight side since 1969 and ensured they advanced to the FA Cup fifth round for the first time in over 50 years.
There was one big upset in the FA Cup fourth round yesterday. League One Mansfield Town beat Premier League strugglers Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor. Read Will Unwin’s match report here.
Preamble
Hello and welcome to another matchday live. We’ve got five FA Cup games for you today, including Birmingham v Leeds at 12pm before Arsenal v Wigan Athletic at 4:30pm.
We’ll also keep you updated on a host of WSL games this afternoon, including Chelsea v Liverpool at 12pm and Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal at 2:30pm.
Get in touch with us as ever. Are you off to a game today? What are your predictions? Let us know.