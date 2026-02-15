Unforgettable days in Valencia for LALIGA EXPERIENCE guests

Valencia CF and the city of Turia hosted a new edition of LALIGA EXPERIENCE 2025/26. For four unforgettable days, Valencia was home to our guests from beIN Sports MENA and Now Sports Hong Kong, culminating in the match between Valencia CF and Real Madrid at Camp Mestalla.
The trip began at the Valencia CF facilities. The Che opened its doors to our guests at its training ground in Paterna. There, our guests were able to learn first-hand about the club’s expansion plans and work through its international academies with a talk by Joan Aguado, director of the VCF Academy programs. Afterwards, the different broadcasters were able to chat with Valencia CF captain José Luis Gaya and player Arnaut Danjuma.
Next, our guests were given a tour of Valencia CF’s current and future home. First, they visited the Nou Mestalla Experience Center, where project coordinator Alberto Zambrana showed the broadcasters what the club’s next stadium will look like. The venue will become a benchmark for LALIGA stadiums and a symbol of modernity for Valencia CF fans.
Later, our guests took a guided tour of the Camp de Mestalla. They visited the museum, where they were able to admire the trophies won by the black and white team, as well as feel like footballers themselves when visiting the first team’s dressing room and standing on the pitch of the LALIGA EA SPORTS team.
Over the following days, our guests had the opportunity to visit iconic places in the city of Valencia and enjoy the local cuisine, such as traditional tapas and traditional foods like horchata, fartón, and buñuelos.
However, the highlight of Valencian culture and cuisine came with a visit to a restaurant specializing in local paellas. This traditional dish, cooked over a wood fire, was thoroughly enjoyed by our guests.
The match between Valencia CF and Real Madrid brought an end to a great experience. Our guests were able to experience a thrilling LALIGA EA SPORTS match from the inside. They got to see the dressing rooms before the game and witness the teams’ arrival at the Camp de Mestalla.
They then headed to the pitch to watch the teams warm up. They also met club legend Miguel Tendillo, who presented them with a gift as a thank you for their visit.
The match, which ended in victory for Real Madrid, was the perfect ending to four days full of unforgettable moments surrounded by Valencian culture and tradition.
Enjoy all the images from this experience by clicking here.