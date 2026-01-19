Cold & Snowy Rest of Weekend

CoperFarma UbirataOnline Banner
19/01/2026
Últimas Notícias: Inmet alerta para queda brusca de temperaturaBeşiktaş – Kayserispor maçı ertelendi mi? İstanbul’u kar vurduHow to navigate Park City’s final Sundance Film FestivalIncêndio em Curitiba destrói casa e assusta vizinhança; VídeoHoje, 19 de janeiro, é feriado? Veja onde e quem folgaMLK Day Parades, Celebrations Planned For Monday; New Route For Pensacola Parade : NorthEscambia.comCold & Snowy Rest of WeekendFilm festival began in Utah, then left – Deseret NewsMichigan defensive tackle withdraws from transfer portal, set for returnA New Sphere is Coming to This Major City Following Las Vegas SuccessPedro do BBB 26 desiste após acusação de assédio por JordanaAndre Agassi on why Roger Federer & Lleyton Hewitt were so tough to face… | ATP TourPutin invited to join Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza, Kremlin saysDia 18 de janeiro é feriado? Saiba mais sobre a dataAustralian Open experts’ picks: Who will win?‘It’s always been bleak – but it’s got even darker’: How Industry became the most nightmarish show on TVTRE da Bahia lança cartilha educativa sobre Comunidade Quilombola Quingoma — Tribunal Superior Eleitoral‘I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of peace,’ says Trump amid Greenland threats – Europe live | World newsColdwater – Plugged InDefesa Civil emite ‘alerta extremo’ de chuva forte em SP e estado de atenção para alagamentosAustralian Open 2026 LIVE: Iga Swiatek & Novak Djokovic play in night session – scores, radio commentary & updatesBen Affleck and Matt Damon’s ‘The Rip’Eagles Offensive Coordinator Candidate and Rumor TrackerMunar vs. Dalibor Svrcina Prediction, Odds to Win Australian OpenHeated Rivalry Star Hudson Williams Shares His Butt Workout PlanAcidente entre dois trens mata 21no sul da Espanha – 18/01/2026 – MundoChicago traffic, today: At least killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-290 Eisenhower Expressway near Oak Park: Illinois State PoliceMirra Andreeva defeats Victoria Mboko in Adelaide finalPalmeiras avança por Jhon Arias e vê Thiago Almada mais distanteRemembering Muhammad Ali: The Champ Who Sacrificed Everything for the Culture | NewsPegula makes quick work of Zakharova to reach second round in MelbourneLions Jameson Williams Explained Major Challenge He Must OvercomePedro Pascal ainda se emociona ao relembrar parceria com este mestre da direçãoNewsom announces free MLK Day park entry after Trump drops holidayPolícia verifica denúncia de ameaça e flagra novo crime no LitoralIniciada complementação das inscrições postergadas do Fies — Ministério da EducaçãoHow a Tube driver travelled the world as Will Smith’s doubleDaniil Medvedev vs Jesper De Jong, Live Streaming, AO 2026: Where To Watch 1st Round Match?Enquete BBB 26: Parcial aponta rejeição de 47% para alvo de Alberto Cowboy5 Things to Know About Caleb Williams – NBC 7 San DiegoR$ 50 milhões em jogo na terça; saiba como apostarZach Braff Shares Touching Way Scrubs’ Revival Will Honor Original Series’ Scene-Stealing Co-StarMetallica set for Las Vegas Sphere shows Oct-Dec 2026, sources sayBBB 26: Pipoca que desmaiou no Quarto Branco fala sobre não entrar na casaLeBron James, Luka Doncic injury update for Lakers vs Raptors tonightJovem em estado grave é resgatada após crise epiléptica na RMC‘Miss Scarlet’ Recap: Season 6 Episode 2Alineaciones de Pachuca vs América – Clausura 2026‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’ Review: Tracy Morgan NBC Comedy36 mm em poucos minutos em GuaratubaRams guard Kevin Dotson to return from injury vs. BearsNFL play-offs LIVE: Los Angeles Rams face Chicago Bears after New England Patriots see off Houston Texans to reach AFC Championship game.All About Sawyer, Chandler, Hunter and TylerFiring Jerod Mayo created “worst financial implications” for Robert KraftFalecimentos em Curitiba: obituário deste domingo (18/01)Con varios refuerzos habilitados, Junior buscará despedirse del ‘Metro’ con una victoriaIs Hunter Henry playing today? Why Patriots TE is off to slow start vs. TexansSend Help is the first Sam Raimi movie to get an R rating since The Gift in 2000!PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium Games For January 2026 RevealedEleitores em Portugal vão às urnas para escolher novo presidenteveja a previsão de segunda-feiraWill Anderson Jr., Stefon Diggs headline NFL divisional round arrivalsHow to watch Texans vs. Patriots NFL divisional round on ESPNOperação inédita salva bebê com apenas 5 horas de vida no PRWhy Jalen Pitre has a big helmet that looks different than his Texans teammatesWhy Raphinha Isn’t Playing for Barcelona vs. Real SociedadLuciano vê elenco blindado de crise e desabafa sobre CrespoUPDATED: Portions of highway in northeast North Dakota, northwest Minnesota close due to storm – Grand Forks HeraldSling TV May Have Shared Some Of Your Private Data$14bn Patriots owner building ‘vibrant’ new waterfront stadium amid Gillette relocationResgate dramático em rio tem final feliz em Guaratuba‘We’re going to be unstoppable’ – Inside Red Bull’s mammoth power unit project with FordCorinthians x São Paulo: onde assistir ao vivo, horário e escalaçõesCam Spencer News: Reverting to bench Sundayconfira o obituário deste domingoQuartas de final têm estreante e clássico nacional; veja duelosWomen’s Hoops Travels to Coppin State Sunday – University of South Carolina Athleticsalertas que você precisa saberIdris Elba revela motivo ‘constrangedor’ que quase o fez perder honraria da Família RealBills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer expected to retireLong-tenured Buffalo Bills stalwart set to retire after season-ending loss to BroncosNBA London Game 2026: Everything to knowFrom No. 1,654 to the Masters: Meet Johnny Keefer, the PGA Tour rookie on meteoric ascentPREVIEW: Villa hoping for club-record home win steak against EvertonSensibilidade ao sol: veja por que algumas pessoas ficam vermelhas após exposiçãoJudd Apatow on comic genius Mel Brooks: “Probably the funniest person of all time”Confira os classificados para as quartas de final da Copinha 2026Alexander Skarsgård rocks a sexy singlet in steamy new pics9 receitas de sobremesas geladas para o domingoTrump administration wields new financial weapon against MinnesotaGetafe – Valencia, en directoKean ruled out of Bologna vs. FiorentinaPremier League LIVE: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United – build-up, team news, score, live text updates & radio commentaryChuva leve e tempo nublado marcam o domingo em CuritibaSnow chance in South CarolinaEstacionamentos oficiais da Festa da Uva têm caráter solidário e arrecadação é revertida para a AMARATITrump threatens to sue JPMorgan Chase for ‘debanking’ himGetafe CF – Valencia CF, en directo: el partido de la jornada 20 de LaLiga, en vivo | FútbolTarot semanal: previsão para os signos de 19 a 25 de janeiro de 2026Biblical Meaning of Emma
Ubiratã - Paraná - Brasil
19/01/2026
Últimas Notícias: Inmet alerta para queda brusca de temperaturaBeşiktaş – Kayserispor maçı ertelendi mi? İstanbul’u kar vurduHow to navigate Park City’s final Sundance Film FestivalIncêndio em Curitiba destrói casa e assusta vizinhança; VídeoHoje, 19 de janeiro, é feriado? Veja onde e quem folgaMLK Day Parades, Celebrations Planned For Monday; New Route For Pensacola Parade : NorthEscambia.comCold & Snowy Rest of WeekendFilm festival began in Utah, then left – Deseret NewsMichigan defensive tackle withdraws from transfer portal, set for returnA New Sphere is Coming to This Major City Following Las Vegas SuccessPedro do BBB 26 desiste após acusação de assédio por JordanaAndre Agassi on why Roger Federer & Lleyton Hewitt were so tough to face… | ATP TourPutin invited to join Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza, Kremlin saysDia 18 de janeiro é feriado? Saiba mais sobre a dataAustralian Open experts’ picks: Who will win?‘It’s always been bleak – but it’s got even darker’: How Industry became the most nightmarish show on TVTRE da Bahia lança cartilha educativa sobre Comunidade Quilombola Quingoma — Tribunal Superior Eleitoral‘I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of peace,’ says Trump amid Greenland threats – Europe live | World newsColdwater – Plugged InDefesa Civil emite ‘alerta extremo’ de chuva forte em SP e estado de atenção para alagamentosAustralian Open 2026 LIVE: Iga Swiatek & Novak Djokovic play in night session – scores, radio commentary & updatesBen Affleck and Matt Damon’s ‘The Rip’Eagles Offensive Coordinator Candidate and Rumor TrackerMunar vs. Dalibor Svrcina Prediction, Odds to Win Australian OpenHeated Rivalry Star Hudson Williams Shares His Butt Workout PlanAcidente entre dois trens mata 21no sul da Espanha – 18/01/2026 – MundoChicago traffic, today: At least killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-290 Eisenhower Expressway near Oak Park: Illinois State PoliceMirra Andreeva defeats Victoria Mboko in Adelaide finalPalmeiras avança por Jhon Arias e vê Thiago Almada mais distanteRemembering Muhammad Ali: The Champ Who Sacrificed Everything for the Culture | NewsPegula makes quick work of Zakharova to reach second round in MelbourneLions Jameson Williams Explained Major Challenge He Must OvercomePedro Pascal ainda se emociona ao relembrar parceria com este mestre da direçãoNewsom announces free MLK Day park entry after Trump drops holidayPolícia verifica denúncia de ameaça e flagra novo crime no LitoralIniciada complementação das inscrições postergadas do Fies — Ministério da EducaçãoHow a Tube driver travelled the world as Will Smith’s doubleDaniil Medvedev vs Jesper De Jong, Live Streaming, AO 2026: Where To Watch 1st Round Match?Enquete BBB 26: Parcial aponta rejeição de 47% para alvo de Alberto Cowboy5 Things to Know About Caleb Williams – NBC 7 San DiegoR$ 50 milhões em jogo na terça; saiba como apostarZach Braff Shares Touching Way Scrubs’ Revival Will Honor Original Series’ Scene-Stealing Co-StarMetallica set for Las Vegas Sphere shows Oct-Dec 2026, sources sayBBB 26: Pipoca que desmaiou no Quarto Branco fala sobre não entrar na casaLeBron James, Luka Doncic injury update for Lakers vs Raptors tonightJovem em estado grave é resgatada após crise epiléptica na RMC‘Miss Scarlet’ Recap: Season 6 Episode 2Alineaciones de Pachuca vs América – Clausura 2026‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’ Review: Tracy Morgan NBC Comedy36 mm em poucos minutos em GuaratubaRams guard Kevin Dotson to return from injury vs. BearsNFL play-offs LIVE: Los Angeles Rams face Chicago Bears after New England Patriots see off Houston Texans to reach AFC Championship game.All About Sawyer, Chandler, Hunter and TylerFiring Jerod Mayo created “worst financial implications” for Robert KraftFalecimentos em Curitiba: obituário deste domingo (18/01)Con varios refuerzos habilitados, Junior buscará despedirse del ‘Metro’ con una victoriaIs Hunter Henry playing today? Why Patriots TE is off to slow start vs. TexansSend Help is the first Sam Raimi movie to get an R rating since The Gift in 2000!PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium Games For January 2026 RevealedEleitores em Portugal vão às urnas para escolher novo presidenteveja a previsão de segunda-feiraWill Anderson Jr., Stefon Diggs headline NFL divisional round arrivalsHow to watch Texans vs. Patriots NFL divisional round on ESPNOperação inédita salva bebê com apenas 5 horas de vida no PRWhy Jalen Pitre has a big helmet that looks different than his Texans teammatesWhy Raphinha Isn’t Playing for Barcelona vs. Real SociedadLuciano vê elenco blindado de crise e desabafa sobre CrespoUPDATED: Portions of highway in northeast North Dakota, northwest Minnesota close due to storm – Grand Forks HeraldSling TV May Have Shared Some Of Your Private Data$14bn Patriots owner building ‘vibrant’ new waterfront stadium amid Gillette relocationResgate dramático em rio tem final feliz em Guaratuba‘We’re going to be unstoppable’ – Inside Red Bull’s mammoth power unit project with FordCorinthians x São Paulo: onde assistir ao vivo, horário e escalaçõesCam Spencer News: Reverting to bench Sundayconfira o obituário deste domingoQuartas de final têm estreante e clássico nacional; veja duelosWomen’s Hoops Travels to Coppin State Sunday – University of South Carolina Athleticsalertas que você precisa saberIdris Elba revela motivo ‘constrangedor’ que quase o fez perder honraria da Família RealBills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer expected to retireLong-tenured Buffalo Bills stalwart set to retire after season-ending loss to BroncosNBA London Game 2026: Everything to knowFrom No. 1,654 to the Masters: Meet Johnny Keefer, the PGA Tour rookie on meteoric ascentPREVIEW: Villa hoping for club-record home win steak against EvertonSensibilidade ao sol: veja por que algumas pessoas ficam vermelhas após exposiçãoJudd Apatow on comic genius Mel Brooks: “Probably the funniest person of all time”Confira os classificados para as quartas de final da Copinha 2026Alexander Skarsgård rocks a sexy singlet in steamy new pics9 receitas de sobremesas geladas para o domingoTrump administration wields new financial weapon against MinnesotaGetafe – Valencia, en directoKean ruled out of Bologna vs. FiorentinaPremier League LIVE: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United – build-up, team news, score, live text updates & radio commentaryChuva leve e tempo nublado marcam o domingo em CuritibaSnow chance in South CarolinaEstacionamentos oficiais da Festa da Uva têm caráter solidário e arrecadação é revertida para a AMARATITrump threatens to sue JPMorgan Chase for ‘debanking’ himGetafe CF – Valencia CF, en directo: el partido de la jornada 20 de LaLiga, en vivo | FútbolTarot semanal: previsão para os signos de 19 a 25 de janeiro de 2026Biblical Meaning of Emma
Ubiratã - Paraná - Brasil

Cold & Snowy Rest of Weekend

Cold & Snowy Rest of Weekend

Cold & Snowy Rest of Weekend


ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Over the last 24 hours, light snow has moved through the area. About 1-2 inches fell for a lot of us.

Local Snowfall Reports(KTTC)

For the rest of the evening, we can expect cloudy skies and cold temperatures in the single digits. The wind will also be strong with gusts around 20-25 mph.

Hour-by-Hour Forecast Today
Hour-by-Hour Forecast Today(KTTC)

The high winds will drop our feels-like temperatures or wind chills well below zero tonight and into Sunday.

Wind Chill Forecast Next 24 Hours
Wind Chill Forecast Next 24 Hours(KTTC)

For Sunday, we will be cold & snowy with some light snow moving through the area. Our winds will really start to pick up in the late afternoon and evening, giving us blowing/drifting snow and limited visibility, especially in rural areas.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow’s Forecast(KTTC)

Our snow for Sunday will begin around 7/8 am. Lingering until the late afternoon/evening. The snow itself will limit some visibility, but later in the evening, when winds begin to pick up, blowing snow will be a concern, along with the very cold temperatures.

Sunday Snowfall Timing & Impacts
Sunday Snowfall Timing & Impacts(KTTC)

Sunday will likely be pretty similar to Friday’s snow with a quick 1-2 inches possible across most of the region. Most of north Iowa will be around the half-inch range.

Snowfall Forecast - Sunday
Snowfall Forecast – Sunday(KTTC)

With the chance for snow on Sunday with high wind speeds, a winter weather advisory is in effect beginning at 3 am Sunday until 9 pm Sunday for the shaded counties. These counties include Steele, Freeborn, Worth, Winnebago, Hancock, and Cerro Gordo.

Winter Weather Advisory
Winter Weather Advisory(KTTC)

As we end the weekend, it will get very cold. As mentioned before, winds will pick up on Sunday evening. Those winds will also push in some frigid air Sunday night into Monday. A Cold Weather Advisory has been issued for the entire viewing area. This alert starts at 9 pm Sunday until noon Monday. We have also issued a First Alert Day for Monday as wind chills on Monday morning will be between -25° and -35°.

Winter Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Alerts(KTTC)
Monday Morning Wind Chills
Monday Morning Wind Chills(KTTC)

Snow showers and cold temperatures will be possible on Sunday as the cold continues into the beginning of the week. A First Alert Day has been issued for Monday due to cold temperatures.

10-Day Forecast
10-Day Forecast(KTTC)

Have a great weekend and stay warm! -Derrick

Find stories like this and more, in our apps.

Copyright 2026 KTTC. All rights reserved.



Source link

Relacionados

How to navigate Park City’s final Sundance Film Festival
How to navigate Park City’s final Sundance Film Festival

Lea este artículo en español aquí. The Sundance Film Festival is in Park City from Jan. 22 to Feb. 1. Main Street is scheduled to close to vehicles from the…

Continue Lendo
A New Sphere is Coming to This Major City Following Las Vegas Success
A New Sphere is Coming to This Major City Following Las Vegas Success

The U.S. just can’t get enough of Sphere in Las Vegas — so why not bring one to our nation’s capital? The company behind the Las Vegas landmark says it…

Continue Lendo

Outras Notícias

Paraná

Inmet alerta para queda brusca de temperatura

  • January 19, 2026
Inmet alerta para queda brusca de temperatura
Brasil

Beşiktaş – Kayserispor maçı ertelendi mi? İstanbul’u kar vurdu

  • January 19, 2026
Beşiktaş – Kayserispor maçı ertelendi mi? İstanbul’u kar vurdu
Europe

How to navigate Park City’s final Sundance Film Festival

  • January 19, 2026
How to navigate Park City’s final Sundance Film Festival
Paraná

Incêndio em Curitiba destrói casa e assusta vizinhança; Vídeo

  • January 19, 2026
Incêndio em Curitiba destrói casa e assusta vizinhança; Vídeo
Brasil

Hoje, 19 de janeiro, é feriado? Veja onde e quem folga

  • January 19, 2026
Hoje, 19 de janeiro, é feriado? Veja onde e quem folga
Mundo

MLK Day Parades, Celebrations Planned For Monday; New Route For Pensacola Parade : NorthEscambia.com

  • January 19, 2026
MLK Day Parades, Celebrations Planned For Monday; New Route For Pensacola Parade : NorthEscambia.com
Europe

Cold & Snowy Rest of Weekend

  • January 19, 2026
Cold & Snowy Rest of Weekend
Mundo

Film festival began in Utah, then left – Deseret News

  • January 19, 2026
Film festival began in Utah, then left – Deseret News
Mundo

Michigan defensive tackle withdraws from transfer portal, set for return

  • January 19, 2026
Michigan defensive tackle withdraws from transfer portal, set for return
Europe

A New Sphere is Coming to This Major City Following Las Vegas Success

  • January 19, 2026
A New Sphere is Coming to This Major City Following Las Vegas Success

Cookies Policy - Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy