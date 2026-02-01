Confirmed line-ups for Spurs vs Man City in the Premier League on 1 February.

We can now confirm the starting XI and substitutes for our Premier League encounter Manchester City on Sunday.
Thomas Frank has made four changes to the side which started our 2-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.
Radu Dragusin makes his first start since the Elfsborg game he sustained his knee injury in on 30 January, 2025 in place of Kevin Danso who is ruled out this afternoon.
The other changes see Dominic Solanke lead the line and Conor Gallagher and Yves Bissouma reinstated in midfield after the pair were ineligible to feature in Europe, shifting Archie Gray into our backline with Djed Spence absent.
January signing Souza features in his first matchday squad with a place amongst our substitutes.
Starting XI: Vicario, Dragusin, Palhinha, Xavi, Bissouma, Udogie, Gray, Romero (c), Solanke, Gallagher, Kolo Muani.
Substitutes: Kinsky, Tel, Odobert, Sarr, Souza, Olusesi, Kyerematen, Byfield, Rowswell.