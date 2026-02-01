How Often Should You Wash Your Sheets? Here's What Experts Say

Martha Stewart recently went on the Amazon livestream and dropped a hot take about how often she swaps her bedding. Stewart revealed that she has her sheets changed every two to three days. She said, “It’s so nice to get into a fresh bed.” When DeSorbo mentioned that she changes hers once a week, Martha looked shocked and said, “That’s a little long.” She added that DeSorbo should at least swap her bedding every five days, which got us thinking: How often should you really be changing your sheets?

Hannah Yokoji, the head of marketing and product development for , set the record straight. She says, “For most people, once a week is the sweet spot.” She adds, “Your sheets are in such close contact with your skin for hours at a time, so they naturally collect body oils, perspiration, dead skin, and other residues even if they look clean. Washing weekly helps remove stains and buildup, keeping bedding smelling and feeling fresh while also protecting the integrity of the fabric over time.”

Todd Layne Ofsink, founder and CEO of Todd Layne Cleaners agrees, saying, “We recommend that the average person wash their sheets once per week. In our analysis of 19 years worth of data, that is the sweet spot for how long a sheet can go before needing to be cleaned.”

That said, there are some circumstances in which you’d want to wash your sheets even more frequently. “If you tend to sleep hot, exercise before bed, have allergies, use heavy nighttime skincare, or share your bed with pets, you may want to wash your sheets every 3-4 days or so,” notes Yokoji. This aligns with Martha’s frequent sheet-changing schedule; she noted in the livestream that her dogs sleep in bed with her.

Jon Bresler, founder of , adds that even if you don’t wash your sheets more than once a week, you should definitely wash your pillowcases twice a week because, “the face produces more oil than the rest of the body and sheds more skin cells. Also, the mouth exhales moisture, so it is recommended to keep these cleaner.”

Another thing to consider when creating your laundry schedule is the material of your sheets (in case you were wondering, Martha told DeSorbo that percale or sateen are “the sheet choices nowadays,” and she’s not really a fan of linen.). “Natural fibers like cotton, linen, bamboo, and silk are breathable and benefit from regular washing to release oils, while synthetic blends like polyester tend to trap sweat and odor and need more thoughtful care to stay fresh.”

The final thing to consider is if anyone is actually sleeping in the bed. Yokoji says, “Guest beds or decorative bedding that’s used less often can be washed after use and refreshed for the next night’s rest. We also recommend airing sheets between washes and rotating sets to give fibers time to recover.”

How to Wash Sheets Properly

Yokoji says, “Getting sheets super clean isn’t about harsh detergents or over-washing, it’s about using the right products and a few thoughtful techniques to remove buildup while caring for your linens.” She adds, “Over time, residue from body oils, skincare, and everyday use can settle into fabric, dulling both look and feel if it’s not properly addressed.”

To get your sheets really clean, the first step is washing them by themselves (read: don’t put your dirty gym clothes in with your sheets—give them the MVP treatment!). Yokoji adds, “Avoid overloading the machine and ensure there’s enough room for water and detergent to circulate fully. Use cool to warm water, which is effective for cleaning while being gentler on fibers.”

The Laundress Beauty Sleep Detergent in Beauty: NA. The Laundress Signature Detergent



Lastly, all of our experts recommend skipping fabric softeners altogether. Bresler says, “These usually if not always contain silicone or other petroleum-derived products which coat the fibers and prevent them from breathing. It also reduces absorbency, traps dirt and odors in the fabric, and causes heat retention when sleeping.”

Ofsink agrees, saying, “To make sheets a little softer, we have been using LAFCO wool dryer balls over the last six months. We find that they do a great job of giving a little more subtleness and definitely less wrinkles. You can also drop a little natural fragrance oil on the dryer balls and dry your sheets with them. It leaves a nice scent and helps to provide a good night’s rest!”

Scented Dryer Ball Set

Washing your sheets frequently—and properly—isn’t just about cleanliness. It’s also about creating a sanctuary you’ll look forward to sleeping in each night.

Yokoji says, “Quality sheets are an investment, and the way you care for them matters just as much as how they are made. Washing thoughtfully, using the right products, and avoiding shortcuts that compromise fibers allows bedding to age gracefully.”