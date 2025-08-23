Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr seemingly remain the Saudi Pro League’s golden goose.

And if there were any doubts to that claim, Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney seemingly erased them as he lifted the lid on his side’s brutal treatment in Hong Kong ahead of Saturday’s Saudi Super Cup final.

3 Ronaldo and his side have enjoyed the red carpet treatment in Hong Kong Credit: Getty

The ex-Brentford striker said: “To be honest, the preparation and how we’ve been treated is crazy.

“We’ve been on the worst pitch, and trained after other teams. We’ve been the most hated, the team nobody wants to win; it gives us that extra hunger and fight to win something against these teams.

“You saw in the semi-final: we had no remorse, we wanted to score more and more, and we did.”

How did Al Ahli and Al Nassr reach the final?

As Toney claimed, Al Ahli showed their ruthless nature as they battered Al Qadisiyah 5-1 in their semi-final last Wednesday.

The England international got on the scoresheet in the 28th minute via the penalty spot.

Their win booked a spot in the final against Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, who overcame Al Ittihad 2-1 despite being down to ten men for 65 minutes after Sadio Mane was sent off midway through the first half.

Toney’s frustrations regarding the wildly different levels of treatment would undoubtedly have been exacerbated when Al Ahli were forced to train at the Joint Sports Centre in Kowloon Tong at 8pm.

By contrast, Al Nassr were given the 5:30pm training slot at the same venue.

Toney added: “Hopefully, we can take that energy and fire inside us to win tomorrow.

“It shows who we are; it’s not been the best [in Hong Kong] but we get on with it and have the fight on the pitch.”

3 Toney has scored 31 goals in 45 games since he joined Al Ahli in August 2024 Credit: Getty

Al Ahli manager responds to tactic claim

Al Ahli boss Matthias Jaissle was in an equally-bullish mood and issued an expletive-laden response when quizzed as to whether he’d directed attacker Firas Al-Buraikan to shackle Al Nassr star Marcelo Brozovic in the final.

“Do me a favour,” Jaissle said.

“If you’re 100 per cent sure, you can write it. If not, don’t write it.

“Don’t use quotes from players and coaches to spread rumours, it kills the environment of the club, of Saudi football, and of the league.

“A question like this is b*******. Understood?”

Jaissle and his troops are hoping to make the most of Saturday’s final in Hong Kong given they were parachuted into the tournament after Al Hilal withdrew.

3 Al Ahli are chasing their first Saudi Super Cup since 2016 Credit: Getty

Al Hilal, who finished second in the Saudi top flight last term, pulled out following their participation in this year’s Club World Cup.

Simone Inzaghi’s side sprung one of the biggest upsets at the tournament when they beat Manchester City 4-3 in the round of 16.

However, their run ended in the quarter-finals at the hands of Brazilian outfit Fluminense in a 2-1 loss.