David D. Jorth Obituary January 24, 2026

Memorial services celebrating the life of Dave Jorth, 78, of Davenport, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 4-6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church or the Optimist Club.
Mr. Jorth passed away Saturday, January 24, 2026, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, assisted the family.
