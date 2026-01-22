Acclaimed actor Delroy Lindo is preparing to step behind the camera for the first time with a deeply personal film set in Jamaica, following his praised performance in the vampire-themed horror movie Sinner.
In an interview with Deadline, Lindo revealed that the project explores themes of power, spirituality and the healing strength of community. The story is rooted in Jamaican culture and landscapes, reflecting the actor’s heritage and long-standing connection to the island.
Born in the United Kingdom to Jamaican parents, Lindo said he has been aware of the story since 2015 and felt an immediate personal connection to it. He officially acquired the rights in 2021 and has since been working to secure funding to bring the project to life.
“The story is about a young man who has lost his mother,” Lindo explained. “His parents are both doctors, and we meet him on the day that we discover his mother has been tragically killed.”
He continued, “We then jump forward six years, and he and his father have not mourned the loss of the mother and the wife, respectively. The child then gets sent to his maternal homeland in Jamaica.”
The film will be set in the Blue Mountains and will incorporate elements of magical realism, adding a spiritual and symbolic layer to the narrative. Lindo described the project as emotionally resonant and culturally grounded, noting that it speaks to generational trauma, healing and identity.
The directorial debut comes nearly five decades into Lindo’s distinguished acting career. He has appeared in numerous acclaimed films, including Sinner and The Harder They Fall, earning widespread respect for his commanding screen presence and nuanced performances.
Before beginning work on the Jamaica-based project, Lindo is set to appear in the upcoming installment of the blockbuster franchise Godzilla vs Kong: Supernova, scheduled for release in 2027.
With this new venture, Lindo adds director to his impressive résumé, marking a significant milestone in his career while telling a story that reflects his roots and personal journey.