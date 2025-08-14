Did an Orca Really Kill Trainer Jessica Radcliffe? The Truth Behind the Viral Clip

Ready for the truth about Jessica Radcliffe?

Days after a clip went viral on TikTok allegedly showing Radcliffe, a whale trainer, being killed by an orca during a performance in front of a live audience, it turns out the entire episode was a hoax. In fact, no official records, news reports or credible sources show that Radcliffe even existed.

Furthermore, there is no evidence that the attack even took place, with the video being an AI-generated fabrication, according to multiple reports. Experts examined the footage and, according to the International Business Times, found that it featured AI-generated voices combined with archival footage.

The original video, which spread across the internet like wild fire, claimed to show Radcliffe performing alongside an orca in a whale show at Pacific Blue Marine Park. The video said that she was killed during the set, with another video alleging the attack was triggered by menstrual blood—with experts noting, via the IBT, that such details are common in fake stories to heighten the emotional impact.