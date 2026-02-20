The Detroit Pistons will eventually need a replacement for power forward Tobias Harris and could find it in the 2026 Draft, which has a plethora of power forwards, including Thomas Haugh of Florida.

To be clear, no rookie is going to “replace” Tobias Harris, as Harris offers far more than his stats reveal as one of the veteran leaders in Detroit. And who knows, Harris could be back. He’s playing on an expiring deal, but there may be mutual interest in a reunion next offseason.

I’d love Harris back on a smaller salary and possibly a smaller role, as it would be great for him to finish his career in Detroit, and he’s still a consistent and reliable player.

But they have to start looking for his replacement, and Thomas Haugh of Florida is one of several interesting power forward prospects the Pistons are hoping fall to them in the draft.

Detroit Pistons draft: Hoping the right player falls

The Pistons have already had some good draft fortune, as the pick swap they got from Minnesota in the Jaden Ivey trade is now the 21st pick, so they’ll have a better chance of finding an impact player.

I’ve seen Haugh go much higher, but also in that range in various early mock drafts, and it makes sense. He’s seen as a relatively safe prospect, an all-rounder with a high motor and size who can shoot. Haugh isn’t a shot creator, but he’s a very good cutter, runs the floor well and plays with a lot of energy on both ends.

His 3-point shot has improved, and he’s the exact type of role player you want to put around your stars, as he’s not going to take much off the table and doesn’t need the ball in his hands to make something happen. He does average 17 points per game and shoots 34.8 percent from 3-point range on over five attempts per game, and may thrive even more playing with a point guard who can regularly get him the ball in his spots.

I also like that he’s been a part of a championship team and will come into the NBA with big game experience and hopefully ready to contribute right away.

There is a very good chance that Haugh ends up a lottery pick, but the Pistons have a couple of things in their favor.

He’s a junior and isn’t perceived to have as high a ceiling as some of the other players in his tier. We’ve seen older players fall in the draft in recent years, and Haugh will be 23 before the start of next season.

With so many tantalizing talents in this draft, we may see more teams reach for younger players whose ceilings may be higher.

That may be wishful thinking on my part, as I do like Haugh’s game and think it will translate, but even if he’s taken, there are several other interesting power forward prospects like Yaxel Lendeborg, Koa Peat, Jayden Quaintance and Chris Cenac Jr, one of whom could fall to Detroit.

The Pistons will have to start thinking of the future of their power forward spot and address it by keeping Harris and adding a young guy for him to mentor or making a splashier move for an established player.