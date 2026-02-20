Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau cozy up in new photos

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau go Instagram official
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau go Instagram official in Tokyo, sparking romance rumors as they share sushi bar moments.
Katy Perry is sharing more insights into her romance with Justin Trudeau.
In a Feb. 10 Instagram post, the 41-year-old singer included two photos of herself and the former Canadian prime minister cozying up and enjoying winter activities.
“♥️ Let love be the revolution ♥️,” Perry captioned the carousel of images.
In one photo, Trudeau, 54, captured a selfie of them wearing helmets and cheesing for the camera on a snowy mountaintop. In the second picture, Perry and Trudeau pose together at a hot pot dinner. She also shared a photo of what appears to be instructions on how to solve a Rubik’s Cube on stationery for the Office of the Prime Minister of Canada.
Trudeau served as prime minister starting in 2015 and announced his resignation amid political pressure in January 2025.
These latest photos were shared two months after the duo became Instagram official in December, when Perry posted a collection of photos and videos from her time in Tokyo, which included quality time with her beau.
Perry and Trudeau have been romantically linked since the summer, when reports of their pair’s Montreal outing made headlines. Soon after, Trudeau was captured singing along at Perry’s Montreal concert as seen in videos posted to social media.
Though the two fueled speculation last year with these occasional public outings, neither has publicly commented on the status of their relationship.
Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire announced their separation in August 2023. They share three children from their 18-year marriage.
Perry and ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, announced their split in July after nine years together.
