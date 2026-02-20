Estonia’s President Visits Swaminarayan Akshardham, Delhi, India

His Excellency Alar Karis, President of the Republic of Estonia, visited Swaminarayan Akshardham in New Delhi, accompanied by a distinguished delegation from Tallinn, Estonia.
President Karis was joined by H.E. Ms. Marje Luup, Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia to India, senior officials from the Office of the President, members of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and representatives from Estonia’s digital and AI sector, including leadership from AI-Leap.
On arrival, the president and his delegation were traditionally welcomed by Divyamrutidas Swami, Gnanmunidas Swami and senior staff. They then paid their respects at the mandir, and performed abhishek, offering prayers for global peace, harmony, and the well-being of all communities. The delegation also experienced the cultural boat ride, gaining insights into India’s rich heritage, philosophy, and contributions to human progress.
The visit reflected Estonia and India’s shared commitment to dialogue, innovation, and intercultural understanding, particularly in digital advancement and ethical development. The presence of senior officials from Estonia’s Digital and Cyber Diplomacy Department and AI-Leap underscored the importance of responsible technology and global cooperation.
In a personal letter to President Karis, His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj conveyed his gratitude to the president for his visit and offered prayers for the peace and prosperity of Estonia and its citizens, as well as for the president’s health and success. He also expressed hope that the friendly ties between Estonia and India continue to strengthen through mutual understanding and cooperation.
Expressing his appreciation for the warm hospitality and the opportunity to experience India’s spiritual and cultural traditions in such an inspiring setting, President Karis wrote, “Thank you for the visit to the temple, and I do hope to come back. It has been very impressive. Let us hope for peace and very good relations between India and Estonia.”