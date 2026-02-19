Taraji P. Henson As Scary Spice on Masked Singer's Spice Girls Night

Yo, I’ll tell you what I want, what I really, really want. “The Masked Singer” guest panelist Taraji P. Henson — unmasked earlier this season as Scarab — is back on next week’s “Spice Girls Night” episode, dressed as Scary Spice. Zig-a-zig, ah!
There’s no new episode of “The Masked Singer” this week, given the tough Winter Olympics competition. Instead, Fox is repeating its 2024 special “The Real Full Monty,” feauring the late James Van Der Beek, who starred in the event to raise funds and awareness for the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.
But when “The Masked Singer” returns next week for “Spice Girls Night,” Henson will be there in costume as “Scarab Spice, aka Scary Spice,” and Variety has two first looks:
“Taraji Spills What It Was Like Under the Mask”:
“Taraji Knows Exactly Who Crane Is”:
The episode will feature contestants singing iconic Spice Girls songs, including Crane (singing “Say You’ll Be There”), Snowcone (singing “Wannabe”) and Pugcasso (singing “Too Much”).
And Henson won’t be the only panelist dressed as a Spice Girl. Here are the others:
High Voltage, Pangolin, Eggplant, Galaxy Girl, Stingray, Cat Witch, Pugcasso, Snow Cone and Crane remain in the competition as “The Masked Singer” returns next week.
Billy Ray Cyrus (Owl), Teddi Mellencamp (Calla Lily), Claudia Oshry (Queen Corgi), Taraji P. Henson (Scarab), Tone Loc (Handyman), Tiffany Haddish (Le Who Who), Todd and Julie Chrisley (Croissants) and David “Big Papi” Ortiz (Googly Eyes) are the celebrities unmasked so far on “The Masked Singer” Season 14.
“The Masked Singer” Season 14 themed episodes include a tribute to “Star Trek,” the ‘90s comedy “Clueless,” the comic franchise “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and the blockbuster “Twilight Saga” films. Also Fox’s new “Fear Factor” reboot will feature host Johnny Knoxville in a “Fear Factor: House of Fear Night,” and an “Ozzfest Night” honors late rocker Ozzy Osbourne, including a special tribute by “Masked Singer” alum Kelly Osbourne (Season 2’s Ladybug) saluting her father’s musical influence.
The 18 Masked contestants in Season 14 include Eggplant, Pugcasso, Queen Corgi, the Croissants, Owl, 14 Karat Carrot, Snow Cone, Galaxy Girl, High Voltage, Googly Eyes, Scarab, Handyman, Crane, Le Who Who, Pangolin, Stingray, Cat Witch and Calla Lily.
Per the show, the Season 14 contestants have sold a combined 94 million records, received 47 Teen Choice Award nominations, 12 Emmy nominations, two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, one Tony Award win and one Academy Award nomination.
Past “The Masked Singer” winners include T-Pain as Monster (Season 1), Wayne Brady as Fox (Season 2), Kandi Burruss as Night Angel (Season 3), LeAnn Rimes as Sun (Season 4), Nick Lachey as Piglet (Season 5), Jewel as Queen of Hearts (Season 6), Teyana Taylor as Firefly (Season 7), Amber Riley as Harp (Season 8), Bishop Briggs as Medusa (Season 9), Ne-Yo as Cow (Season 10), Vanessa Hudgens as Goldfish (Season 11), Boyz II Men as Buffalos (Season 12) and Gretchen Wilson as Pearl (Season 13).
“The Masked Singer” comes from Fox Alternative Entertainment. Rosie Seitchik, Craig Plestis and Cannon are executive producers, while Seitchik serves as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp.
