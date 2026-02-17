Driver tears through fence in Frayser neighborhood; task force officers on scene

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) – Memphis Safe Task Force officers are at the scene of an apparent crash in a Frayser subdivision Monday night.
State troopers and Homeland Security investigators are among several law enforcement officers in the 4000 block of Knob Drive, where a white Infiniti appears to have left the roadway, destroying a mailbox, chain-link fence, and colliding with a vehicle parked in a home’s driveway.
The scene remains active as of 10 p.m.
A spokesperson with the Memphis Police Department says no MPD officers are involved in this investigation.
Action News 5 has reached out to task force officials for more information. This story will be updated when those details become available.
