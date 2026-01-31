Attend ESPN College GameDay this Sunday prior to No. 4 Texas Women’s Basketball’s showdown versus No. 10 Oklahoma

Admission is FREE for the one-hour broadcast inside Moody Center at 11 a.m. ahead of the Texas-Oklahoma matchup at 2 p.m.

Longhorn Nation! For the first time in program history, Texas Women’s Basketball will play host to ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm on Sunday, Feb 1 at Moody Center. The one-hour morning show will be live from 11 a.m. – Noon Central and televised nationally by ESPN. Christine Williamson hosts the show in her first season as part of her expanded role with ESPN. She is joined by 2023 Sports Emmy nominee and basketball analyst Andraya Carter in her fourth season. Rounding out the desk is Chiney Ogwumike – a two-time WNBA All-Star and multi-sport studio analyst – who returns for her third season. Come out, wear your Burnt Orange, and show the country what Texas Fight is all about!

Entry Information

Admission is FREE for all fans to attend the live broadcast. Beginning at 10 a.m., fans can enter the Southwest Gate and will be directed to Sections 117-121, the designated sections located directly behind the ESPN College GameDay set. All general public seating is general admission and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Please note that a clear bag policy will be in effect for both ESPN College GameDay and the Women’s Basketball game versus Oklahoma. Following the conclusion of the broadcast at Noon, all fans will be required to exit the arena out of the Southwest Gate before all gates open at 1 p.m. for ticketholders (12:30 p.m. for suiteholders and Courtside Club).

UT Students

UT students with a valid physical UT student ID have early access to ESPN College GameDay seating at 9:30 a.m. at the Southwest Gate. Students with the Big Ticket will scan their ID and get wristbanded at the time of entry. Following the broadcast, Big Ticket holders inside the arena will be able to claim their spot in the student section for the Texas vs. Oklahoma game. Any non-Big Ticket Holder will be required to exit the arena.

FREE Giveaways!

Come out early for FREE ESPN College GameDay including rollabannas, net hats, and the opportunity to make your own sign for the broadcast at the ESPN College GameDay sign-making station! All giveaways are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Parking

Complimentary parking for ESPN College GameDay will be available in Manor Garage from 8 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. courtesy of Texas Athletics. To access, please enter via Clyde Littlefield Dr via Red River St.

Women’s Basketball ticketholders with parking permits should park in their designated parking location for the game if they are attending ESPN College GameDay.