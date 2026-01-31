Preview: Monaco vs Rennes - prediction, team news, lineups

Rennes can win both sides of their Ligue 1 affairs with Monaco in the same season for the first time this century when they travel to Stade Louis II on Saturday.

Les Monegasques slid down to 10th in the table after a 0-0 draw at Le Havre last week, while Rennes are sixth, losing at home to Lorient 2-0.

Match preview

It has been tough sledding for Sebastien Pocogonoli since arriving in the Principality, with the Belgian coach experiencing far more lows than highs.

The former Union Saint-Gilloise boss has seen his side fail to win their last four competitive fixtures, though a 0-0 draw at home to Juventus on Wednesday was enough to secure their place in the Champions League knockout phase.

Domestically, his side can end a five-match winless run on Saturday, with the Principality club collecting just one point over that stretch.

Four of their last five matches played in this competition at Stade Louis II have ended in defeat for Les Rouge et Blanc, who have conceded three or more goals on three of those occasions.

Their European journey may still be alive, but their odds of returning to the Champions League are a long way off right now, with Monaco currently eight points back of Lyon for a place in the qualifying round of that tournament next season.

While things have not been going well for them lately, they have fared well at home versus Rennes, unbeaten in those previous seven such competitive outings, winning five of their last six games against them at Stade Louis II.

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

Unlike Monaco, the losses for Stade Rennais have been few and far between over the past few months, but last week was an exception.

Habib Beye saw his team lose for only the second time in their last 10 Ligue 1 fixtures, putting them just a point above Strasbourg for a place in the 2026-27 Conference League.

Three of their previous four away encounters in this competition ended with Rennes collecting maximum points, including the last time around at Lille (2-0).

For the most part, they have been much better defensively as the visitors in recent games, posting three clean sheets in their last four league contests, with a 5-0 loss at Paris Saint-Germain sandwiched in between.

A defeat this weekend would mark the first time they lose consecutive matches in the top-flight all season while also stretching their winless run to three straight contests.

Les Rennais could win consecutive games versus Monaco on Saturday for the first time since 2010, claiming back-to-back victories against them in Ligue 1 that year in separate campaigns.

Monaco Ligue 1 form:

Monaco form (all competitions):

Rennes Ligue 1 form:

Rennes form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / PsnewZ

We are unlikely to see Paul Pogba, Lukas Hradecky, Takumi Minamino, or Mohammed Salisu feature for Monaco this weekend due to knee injuries, while Christian Mawissa and Eric Dier are also doubtful because of hamstring strains.

Expect Leicester City loanee Wout Faes to be sidelined with an ankle sprain, while Philipp Kohn should start between the sticks, without a goal conceded in his last two competitive affairs.

From matchday 18 to 19 Rennes made two changes to their starting 11 with Djaoui Cisse and Jeremy Jacquet replacing Musa Al-Taamari and Anthony Rouault last week.

Former Monaco striker Breel Embolo was one of four Stade Rennais players to find the back of the net when they previously faced them, with the others being Mahdi Camara, Ludovic Blas and Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal in a 4-1 triumph.

Monaco possible starting lineup:

Kohn; Vanderson, Coulibaly, Kehrer, Ouattara; L. Camara, Zakaria; Akliouche, Golovin, Fati; Biereth

Rennes possible starting lineup:

Samba; Seidu, Jacquet, Brassier; Frankowski, Rongier, Cisse, Blas, Merlin; Embolo, Lepaul

We say: Monaco 1-1 Rennes

Monaco were unfortunate to come away with just a point in mid-week, but can take a lot of encouragement from their strong performance at home to Juventus.

At the same time, they are facing a Rennes side who have shown to be very consistent, and we expect the visitors will find a way and earn a point in a place that has been difficult for them over the years.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.