Tennis enthusiasts were met with significant delays as they attempted to enter Melbourne Park during the first day of the Australian Open. A staggering crowd of over 73,000 fans gathered for the event, leading to extended wait times for entry.
Entry Delays Impact Fans
On Sunday, queues began forming around late morning and continued into the afternoon. Some fans reported waiting over an hour to gain access. The congestion was particularly pronounced at the Grand Slam Oval entrance, where lines stretched around corners. The Garden Square entrance also experienced similar delays before matches commenced.
- Attendance: 73,235 (record for day sessions)
- Previous record: Less than 70,000 (set in 2019)
Frustration Among Attendees
Many attendees expressed frustration due to the lengthy entry waits. Arron Hall traveled from Sydney and noted that the wait to enter exceeded an hour around 12:30 PM. He remarked that some fans nearby were seeking refunds because they missed the start of the matches. He likened the situation to Wimbledon, commenting that it was worse than he expected.
Another couple, who wished to remain anonymous, shared their experience. Halfway through the Olympic Boulevard queue, they had waited for 45 minutes. They voiced their dissatisfaction, stating, “It’s not good enough considering the price of the ticket.” They suggested that Tennis Australia might need to conduct a crisis management meeting to address the chaos.
Tournament Management Response
In anticipation of the large crowds, tournament director Craig Tiley announced at a pre-event press conference that ground pass sales had been suspended for the day. This decision reflected the expected surge in attendance and aimed to manage the influx of fans more effectively.
As Tennis Australia navigates these challenges, the focus will be on improving entry processes to enhance the fan experience throughout the tournament’s duration.