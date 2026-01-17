FBI shares disappearance timeline for missing Iredell County teenager

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – The FBI on Friday released an updated timeline for a 14-year-old Iredell County boy who has been missing for more than 48 hours.
The FBI said on Thursday, Jan. 15 that it was working with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office to find 14-year-old Gideon Ferguson, who was reported missing by his mother on Wednesday.
Federal investigators said on Friday, Jan. 16 they were able to get a better timeline of when Ferguson was last seen after conducting several interviews, watching surveillance video, and obtaining search warrants for electronic devices.
The FBI said that Ferguson was last seen on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m., when he was dropped off at his home on Watermoss Drive by his grandmother after school.
Ferguson’s mother reported him missing an hour later, officials said.
Ferguson was reportedly last seen wearing jeans, a gray hoodie or jacket, Nike shoes and has braces on his teeth. He has brown hair and hazel eyes, and weighs about 110 pounds is stands at 5 feet and 2 inches tall.
The FBI has reportedly added additional billboards across North Carolina to help find Ferguson. The FBI also said it added Ferguson to its website as a missing and endangered child.
The circumstances surrounding Ferguson’s disappearance were not immediately known. It was not immediately clear why the FBI was involved in the missing person investigation.
Anyone with information on Ferguson’s whereabouts was asked to call 911 or the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100.
“Our Iredell County community is tight-knit and has already been so beneficial to the Sheriff’s Office to spread the word about our massive efforts to find Gideon. We appreciate all your support and ask for you to share our social media posts, pray for Gideon’s family, and also pray for everyone committed to reuniting Gideon with his family,” said Sheriff Darren Campbell.
